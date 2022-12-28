Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix offered to five Premier League clubs: Reports

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has reportedly been offered to five Premier League clubs on a potential short-term loan deal.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most exciting offensive talents in Europe over the past few seasons. Since joining Los Rojiblancos from Benfica in 2019 for a fee of £113 million, he has helped them lift the La Liga title once.

A versatile attacker blessed with flair and directness, the Portuguese has fallen out of favor at the Metropolitano Stadium this season. He has started only nine of his 18 appearances across all competitions, netting just four goals and contributing three assists in the process.

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, Felix has been offered on a straight loan with no option to buy to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa. On top of dishing out £5.3 million on the forward's net salary, any interested club would also have to splash a loan fee of £8 million to seal a deal in January.

With no option to purchase, most Premier League clubs are currently assessing their doubts about signing the £85 million-rated ace. However, Chelsea are prepared to take the player on loan in the winter transfer window as he could prove to be a quick fix for them.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are said to be prioritizing a winter transfer for Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk due to his high potential and comparatively low wages. Moreover, he would be a permanent arrival and would slot in at either flank after Gabriel Jesus' return.

Although the Premier League is believed to be his preferred destination, Felix has also been offered to Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Juventus. However, most clubs are hoping Atletico Madrid soften their stance.

Atletico Madrid boss opines on Joao Felix's future amid transfer speculations

Earlier this month, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone stated that he has his team's best interest on his mind when queried about Joao Felix's immediate future at the La Liga club.

He told reporters:

"I want the best for Atletico Madrid, we are going to celebrate 11 years giving everything I have for the team and the club to grow. I care about winning, improving, growing together, focusing game by game and then everything that can happen will happen."

Sharing his thoughts on the Portuguese forward, Simeone added:

"Here, no one is untouchable, no one, and things will be as they have to be. He [Joao Felix] is a very important player. He had a good World Cup, with an important job for his team, participating in goals with the importance that the Portugal coach gave him to develop what he has."

Operating primarily as a trequartista, Joao Felix has scored 33 goals and registered 18 assists in 129 overall matches for Atletico Madrid.

