Atletico name price-tag for Joao Felix, offers interesting alternate deal for Barcelona to keep him: Reports

Atletico Madrid reportedly want €80 million from Barcelona to sign Joao Felix permanently although the Catalan giants could be offered an alternate deal.

According to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, Atleti have placed an €80 million price tag on Felix. The Portuguese attacker is currently on loan at Barca and has impressed with three goals and as many assists in eight games across competitions.

However, given Barcelona's financial issues, the La Liga champions could take a different approach to securing Felix permanently. There is an option for the Blaugrana to keep the Portugal international on loan next season as well before paying around €40 million.

Joao Felix has been enjoying his spell with the Catalan giants and has made clear his satisfaction with life at Barca. He said (via GOAL):

"As you can see, I'm happy where I am, I feel good, confident and I feel like I'm going through a good moment. The most difficult thing is to maintain a good level, something that I have not achieved for some time in recent seasons. But I work every day and I always try to improve to correct those less positive aspects of myself. And yes, I am happy and going through a good time."

Felix spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League giants Chelsea. It was a frustrating spell that saw him manage just four goals in 20 games across competitions.

The 23-year-old dropped down the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano under Diego Simeone. He's reignited his career at Barcelona and could soon secure a permanent move to Xavi's side.

Barcelona's Joao Felix reacts to Portugal qualifying for Euro 2024

Joao Felix reacts to Portugal's qualification for the European Championships.

Joao Felix will be at next year's European Championships after Portugal sealed qualification with a 3-2 win against Slovakia (October 13). The Barcelona loanee came on in the 65th minute of the win which means Roberto Martinez's men will be in Germany for the Euros.

The Portuguese attacker took to Instagram following the win and posted as team photo celebrating their qualification. He said:

"Euro 2024."

Felix has made five appearances during Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, bagging two goals. He could be set to start when Selecao when facing Bosnia and Herzegovina tonight (October 16).

Martinez is set to make changes to his side since they've already booked their ticket to Euro 2024. The Barcelona loanee has earned 33 caps to date, scoring six goals and providing three assists.