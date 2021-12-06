Barcelona in 'advanced talks' to sign Chelsea star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spaniard's current contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season. Azpilicueta will become a free agent next summer unless he signs a contract extension with Chelsea before the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are eager to sign Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer next summer. The Catalan giants are looking to sign a replacement for the aging Gerard Pique. The 34-year-old is currently in the twilight of his career and has been unable to perform consistently for the Spanish giants in recent years.

Former Manchester City defender Eric Garcia was tipped to be the long-term replacement for Pique at Barcelona when he joined the club last summer. Garcia, however, has endured a disappointing start to the 2021-22 season.

Barcelona are also preparing themselves for the potential exit of Samuel Umtiti. The former Lyon defender has fallen down the pecking order at the club and has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by new boss Xavi Hernandez.

Umtiti is yet to make an appearance for the Catalan club this season and has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou in January.

Cesar Azpilicueta joined Chelsea from French club Marseille in the summer of 2012 in a deal worth £7 million. Azpilicueta has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League during his time with the Blues. He is well on his way to becoming a club legend at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta has made over 440 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and contributing 56 assists. He has also helped Chelsea win two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and an EFL Cup domestically. On the continental stage, Azpilicueta has won a Champions League title and two Europa League trophies during his nine-and-a-half seasons with Chelsea.

While the Spaniard is not getting any younger at 32, Barcelona's dire financial situation has forced the club to turn to free agents and loan deals for new signings. The Catalans will therefore monitor Azpilicueta's contract situation at Chelsea and will hope to sign him on a free transfer next summer.

Despite spending over nine years at Chelsea as a prominent member of the club's first-team, Cesar Azpilicueta could run down his contract with the Blues. The Spaniard has fallen behind the likes of Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Trevoh Chalobah in the pecking order in recent months.

Azpilicueta will be keen to be a part of Luis Enrique's Spain squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 32-year-old could therefore look to join a club where he will be a regular starter. This could lead to Azpilicueta rejecting the chance to sign a contract extension with Chelsea.

