Barcelona among clubs looking to sign Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara in the summer transfer window - Reports

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara could be on his way out of Anfield this summer, with clubs like Barcelona interested in his services.

The creative midfielder's consistent injuries have kept him out of the now-revamped midfield on Merseyside, which has seen new signings this season. During the summer, the Reds brought in players like Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexis Mac Allister to fill in the midfield spaces.

Hence, Thiago, who has missed the entirety of this season since his hip injury in April, could struggle to find his way back into the starting lineup.

With an exit potentially on the cards for the 32-year-old, Barcelona have begun to show key interest in Thiago Alcantara's services, according to Fichajes.net. The Catalan giants, whom he once played for in his younger years, are prepared to make an offer for his services, despite their ongoing financial concerns.

With his contract set to expire in six months, they could potentially snatch him up on a free transfer. However, Barcelona aren't the only ones who have shown interest in the Liverpool midfielder, as Thiago has admirers in other La Liga clubs.

Atletico Madrid are considering signing the 32-year-old as part of their midfield reinforcements, which could see him play alongside Koke and Rodrigo de Paul. Thiago also has garnered interest from the Basque Country, where Real Sociedad have placed the midfielder on their radar.

Barcelona forward Joao Felix has mentioned Liverpool player he would like to play alongside

Joao Felix is currently on loan at Barcelona, after the 24-year-old fell out with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone. He recently revealed his admiration for Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, as well as his desire to play alongside the 23-year-old.

In an interview with Spiler TV in December 2023, Felix had only words of praise for the Hungarian midfielder, saying (via 90min):

"Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai. I like his game, I think he can play here one day."

Since his £60 million move from RB Leipzig to Liverpool during the summer transfer window, Szoboszlai has become a household name on Merseyside. The young midfielder has featured in 26 games this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists across all competitions.

Felix, on the other hand, has found his stride with Barcelona, scoring six goals and providing three assists across 21 games. He will be hoping he can remain at the club after his loan spell is over. However, it may not be easy for the Blaugrana to sort out his transfer fee due to their problematic financial concerns.