Barcelona appreciate attacker’s versatility and strong mentality, want him in squad next season: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in keeping hold of attacker Ferran Torres as they appreciate the player's versatility and mentality (via @BarcaTimes).

The Spain international hasn't been the most convincing since arriving at Camp Nou from Manchester City for a reported €55 million in January 2022. Since then, he's bagged 25 goals and 13 assists from 103 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan side.

This season, he's failed to establish himself as a sure-shot starter under Xavi, having been included in the first XI 10 times in La Liga. From his 21 league appearances, Torres has found the net seven times and assisted thrice.

Despite his poor form, the Blaugrana could consider keeping the player at the club, given he can play as a number nine or out wide. He's currently contracted with the club till 2027.

With Robert Lewandowski nearing the age of 36 and Joao Felix on loan, Torres could be a useful asset and lead the line in the coming seasons. The 23-year-old attacker has also expressed his desire to remain at the club.

He said in January (via the club's official website):

"It's a dream come true. Just coming here was a dream and to play 100 games in this shirt makes me very happy. I want to help this club as much as I can and hope to stay here for many more years."

Torres has won the La Liga title once (2022/23) and one other trophy with Barcelona so far.

Barcelona midfielder to remain at the club, amid rumors of move away - Reports

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's camp, meanwhile, has reportedly denied rumors that have linked the Netherlands international with a move away from the club, as per Football Transfers.

According to Football Espana, the Blaugrana were willing to listen to offers for De Jong in January 2024 and bring in a fee of around €75 million. However, it is believed that the player was firm on his stance to remain at Camp Nou.

He was also linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, but it failed to materialize. De Jong came to Barcelona in the summer of 2019 for a fee of €75 million.

Since then, the Dutch midfielder has played 205 matches, bagging 16 goals and 21 assists across competitions. De Jong has won the La Liga title once and two other trophies so far in Spain.