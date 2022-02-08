Barcelona attacker in line to make injury return against Napoli in the Europa League - Reports

Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay is in line to return to full fitness ahead of their Europa League clash against Napoli, according to Diario AS' Javi Miguel.

Memphis Depay was on the sidelines after facing muscular problems ahead of their Copa Del Rey clash against Athletic Bilbao. Prior to the injury, the Dutchman missed most of December due to a hamstring strain.

According to the aforementioned source, however, Memphis is on track to make a full recovery and should be involved against Napoli in the Europa League. The 27-year-old forward will add to the already abundant attacking options at Xavi's disposal.

Barcelona signed Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window to bolster their attack. The Catalan giants already possessed Luuk de Jong and Ousmane Dembele and will not add a rejuvenated Memphis Depay to their attacking list.

Memphis Depay was signed from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais by former manager Ronald Koeman in the summer of 2021. Prior to his recent injuries, Memphis scored eight goals and provided two assists in 23 matches across all competitions.

Barcelona had a disappointing start to the 2021-22 season. The Catalan giants finished third in the Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and SL Benfica. This meant that they would compete in the UEFA Europa League for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

However, they have been handed a tricky draw against Serie A side Napoli in the first-knockout round. The first leg of the tie will be played at the Nou Camp on the 17th of February before they travel to Naples on the 24th for the second leg.

Barcelona are in race for Champions League qualification following their win over Atletico Madrid

Following their convincing 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid, Barcelona are in prime position to finish inside the top four to qualify for the Champions League. The Catalan giants are currently fourth in the standings, having amassed 38 points from 22 matches. They are currently only two points behind third-placed Real Betis but have a game in hand.

It is worth noting that this is the time first Blaugrana have entered the top four in La Liga since the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as manager.

Barcelona could also qualify for the Champions League if they can win the Europa League this season. However, it would be safer to secure qualification through the league rather than rely on winning all matches ahead of themselves in the Europa League.

Edited by Diptanil Roy