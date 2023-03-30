Barcelona attackers holds talks with Xavi after father's angry outburst due to his lack of game time: Reports

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has reportedly held talks with Xavi following his father, Bori Fati’s public outburst, clarifying that he did not agree with his father's opinion.

Bori Fati gave an explosive interview to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, expressing his annoyance with his son’s lack of playing time. He claimed that the Barcelona no. 10 deserved a lot more and even declared that he wanted his son to leave the Blaugrana.

“I don’t know why Xavi does not play Ansu. He must have his reasons. Ansu is not disgusted with him, as Xavi was always his idol. But me, I am very angry as a father,” said Bori (via Barca Universal).

“I really don’t understand how Ansu Fati has few minutes… We are talking about Barça’s number 10.”

He added:

“Mateu Alemany tells me that Ansu is part of the club’s heritage. As a father, I have told Ansu that it is better for him to leave. But Ansu has told me that he does not agree with me on this. He wants to stay.”

According to Portera de Nunez, the Barcelona attacker tried to do damage control following his father’s outburst. He reportedly had a chat with his coach Xavi and said that he did not agree with what his father had to say.

Football España @footballespana_ Ansu Fati has told Xavi Hernandez that his father's comments do not represent his own views whatsoever, as per @porteranunez Ansu Fati has told Xavi Hernandez that his father's comments do not represent his own views whatsoever, as per @porteranunez. https://t.co/CWNmZ5YK0Q

Fati, 20, has struggled for minutes under Xavi, with him averaging just over 35 minutes in 38 matches this season across competitions. The Spaniard, who has scored six times this season, has started only nine of his 24 La Liga appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi loses his first-team number

After enrolling him into their first team in January, Barcelona gave Gavi Xavi’s legendary no. 6 jersey. However, the youngster’s joy was shortlived, as a Spanish court claimed that the Blaugrana did not file the paperwork on time to complete Gavi's registration.

The Catalans contested the decision, but ultimately lost, meaning Gavi has once again become a youth team player. As a result, he will not be able to wear the no. 6 jersey and will have to switch back to his old No. 30.

Relevo @relevo Gavi, inscrito con ficha del Juvenil.



El centrocampista ya vuelve a aparecer en la web de LaLiga y con el dorsal número 30. Gavi, inscrito con ficha del Juvenil.El centrocampista ya vuelve a aparecer en la web de LaLiga y con el dorsal número 30. ⚽ Gavi, inscrito con ficha del Juvenil.📌 El centrocampista ya vuelve a aparecer en la web de LaLiga y con el dorsal número 30. https://t.co/81kg88mn7W

To make matters worse, Barca have to make room on their wage bill to fit Gavi in the summer. If they cannot trim the bill and adhere to Financial Fair Play rules, they will not be able to register the midfielder and could lose him as a free agent.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes