Barcelona battle 2 European giants for Arsenal key man who is set to leave Emirates this summer: Reports

As per Charles Watts (via Caught Offside), Barcelona are ready to battle Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to potentially secure Thomas Partey's signing from Arsenal. Partey's future at the North London-based club has been a subject of speculation due to his contract uncertainty in recent months.

The Ghanaian joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for a reported €50 million transfer fee in October 2020. However, his five-year deal at the Emirates is scheduled to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The report mentioned earlier also added that Gunners' hierarchy are yet to commence contract negotiations with the player's entourage over a new deal. Given that Partey is in the final months of his contract, he could leave Arsenal as a free agent in the coming months.

The idea of signing Partey with zero cost has seen him attract interest from some of Europe's finest clubs. La Blaugrana are reportedly one of the teams that are leading the race to sign the Ghanaian international in the summer.

Partey has been an athletic and defensively proficient midfielder since his playing days at Atletico. He's also flexible in midfield and could feature at right-back. Thus, if he joins Barca, his ability to feature in numerous positions could be pivotal when the need arises.

Partey could also be a decent replacement for Frenkie de Jong if Barcelona decide to sell the Dutchman in the forthcoming summer transfer window. In 39 appearances this season, Partey has netted three goals and provided three assists for the Gunners.

"I don't make any offers to any player" - Barcelona's manager Hansi Flick on Wojciech Szczesny's future

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

La Blaugrana's manager has stated that he's focused on his team and that he does not make contract offers to players at Barcelona. This comes after the manager was questioned on Wojciech Szczesny's future at Camp Nou.

In a press conference, Flick was asked if the Polish goalkeeper would remain at Camp Nou next season. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I don't make any offers to any player, because that's Deco's and the club's job. As I said before, I focus on the team I have. Of course, we're happy with him, but that's Deco's job to decide.”

Szczesny joined Barca on a short contract due to Marc-André ter Stegen's season-long injury, and his contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season. In 13 games, he has conceded 13 goals and kept seven clean sheets for Barca this season.

