Barcelona believe sale of one veteran star will allow them to register Nico Williams: Reports

Barcelona believe that Ronald Araujo's departure could allow them to register Nico Williams this summer, according to AS. The Uruguayan defender's future at Camp Nou remains up in the air at the moment.

Araujo was sidelined at the start of the 2024-25 campaign due to a hamstring injury. By the time he made his return in January this year, Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez were the first choice center back pair for the Catalans.

The 26-year-old was subsequently linked with an exit from Camp Nou in the winter transfer window. Juventus apparently reached a personal agreement with Araujo, but the move didn't materialize after Inigo Martinez picked up a knock.

Nevertheless, the Uruguayan struggled for game time with the LaLiga champions and ended the campaign with just 25 appearances across competitions. With Barcelona likely to offload players to raise funds for the summer, Araujo's future remains uncertain.

The Catalans have apparently secured the services of Nico Williams, although there's no official confirmation yet. Interestingly, there remain concerns about the Spanish giants' ability to register the Athletic Bilbao man, given their poor finances.

However, Barcelona are confident that Araujo's departure could help their cause. The Uruguayan's release clause will apparently drop to €60m for the first two weeks of July, which could force his suitors into action. The player's departure will free up the wage bill at Camp Nou and make space for Williams' registration.

Could Marc-Andre ter Stegen leave Barcelona this summer?

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

AS Monaco are interested in a move for Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The German custodian's future at Barcelona remains uncertain following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

The Spanish goalkeeper is highly rated across the continent and is expected to become the No. 1 for the Catalans next season. Ter Stegen, meanwhile, missed much of the 2024-25 season due to a knee injury, prompting the LaLiga champions to sign Wojciech Szczesny.

The Polish goalkeeper was very impressive and is expected to sign a new deal soon, further complicating matters for Ter Stegen. Monaco are now ready to offer the 33-year-old an escape route from Camp Nou.

The Ligue 1 giants are already in talks with Barcelona to secure the services of Ansu Fati on loan and have discussed a move for Ter Stegen as well. They have also contacted the player's entourage, but the German wants to stay with the Catalans.

