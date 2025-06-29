Barcelona board members wants star player to be stripped off captaincy - Reports

Barcelona board members want Marc-Andre ter Stegen to be removed as club captain even if he stays, according to journalist Fernando Polo. The German goalkeeper's future at Camp Nou is up in the air following the arrival of Joan Garcia this summer.
The Spaniard is one of the most promising young shot-stoppers in world football at the moment. Garcia was outstanding for Espanyol in the 2024-25 season, registering eight clean sheets from 38 games.
His efforts prompted the Catalans to trigger his €25m release clause and secure his signature. Meanwhile, Ter Stegen had an injury-ravaged campaign, managing just nine appearances for the LaLiga champions.
The 33-year-old has divided opinion among fans for a while, and it now appears that Barcelona are ready to move him on this summer. With Wojciech Szczesny expected to sign an extension, the Catalans are looking to streamline their goalkeeping department.
Interestingly, the LaLiga champions handed the armband to Ter Stegen last summer following the departure of Sergi Roberto. However, some among the club hierarchy apparently want a change in captaincy this summer.
The Barcelona board want Inigo Martinez to join Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Raphinha as the skippers at Camp Nou. However, the report adds that the final decision on the matter will be taken by Hansi Flick.
Recent reports have suggested that the German custodian wants the Catalans to terminate his contract and pay his full salary in order to leave the club. Ter Stegen has reportedly rejected moves to Chelsea, Monaco, and Galatasaray this summer, and is under contract at Camp Nou until 2028.
Will Pau Victor leave Barcelona this summer?
Barcelona are ready to let Pau Victor leave this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish forward joined the Catalans permanently from Girona last summer, but has struggled for game time at Camp Nou.
With Robert Lewandowski the preferred option for the No. 9 role, Victor managed just two goals from 29 appearances in the 2024-25 season. Only two of those were starts, with the 23-year-old registering a mere 379 minutes of first team action under Hansi Flick.
Victor's situation is unlikely to improve in the upcoming campaign, and the LaLiga champions are already looking to move him on. The report adds that Barcelona have set a €5m price tag on the player's head amid interest from multiple Spanish clubs, including Girona. The player is under contract at Camp Nou until 2029.