  • home icon
  • Football
  • Barcelona
  • Barcelona board members wants star player to be stripped off captaincy - Reports

Barcelona board members wants star player to be stripped off captaincy - Reports

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Jun 29, 2025 08:11 GMT
CD Leganes v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.

Barcelona board members want Marc-Andre ter Stegen to be removed as club captain even if he stays, according to journalist Fernando Polo. The German goalkeeper's future at Camp Nou is up in the air following the arrival of Joan Garcia this summer.

The Spaniard is one of the most promising young shot-stoppers in world football at the moment. Garcia was outstanding for Espanyol in the 2024-25 season, registering eight clean sheets from 38 games.

His efforts prompted the Catalans to trigger his €25m release clause and secure his signature. Meanwhile, Ter Stegen had an injury-ravaged campaign, managing just nine appearances for the LaLiga champions.

The 33-year-old has divided opinion among fans for a while, and it now appears that Barcelona are ready to move him on this summer. With Wojciech Szczesny expected to sign an extension, the Catalans are looking to streamline their goalkeeping department.

also-read-trending Trending

Interestingly, the LaLiga champions handed the armband to Ter Stegen last summer following the departure of Sergi Roberto. However, some among the club hierarchy apparently want a change in captaincy this summer.

The Barcelona board want Inigo Martinez to join Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Raphinha as the skippers at Camp Nou. However, the report adds that the final decision on the matter will be taken by Hansi Flick.

Recent reports have suggested that the German custodian wants the Catalans to terminate his contract and pay his full salary in order to leave the club. Ter Stegen has reportedly rejected moves to Chelsea, Monaco, and Galatasaray this summer, and is under contract at Camp Nou until 2028.

Will Pau Victor leave Barcelona this summer?

Pau Victor
Pau Victor

Barcelona are ready to let Pau Victor leave this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish forward joined the Catalans permanently from Girona last summer, but has struggled for game time at Camp Nou.

With Robert Lewandowski the preferred option for the No. 9 role, Victor managed just two goals from 29 appearances in the 2024-25 season. Only two of those were starts, with the 23-year-old registering a mere 379 minutes of first team action under Hansi Flick.

Victor's situation is unlikely to improve in the upcoming campaign, and the LaLiga champions are already looking to move him on. The report adds that Barcelona have set a €5m price tag on the player's head amid interest from multiple Spanish clubs, including Girona. The player is under contract at Camp Nou until 2029.

About the author
Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Twitter icon

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Deepungsu Pandit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications