Barcelona boss Hansi Flick decides to sell 29-year-old star instead of Ronald Araujo this summer: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wants to offload Andreas Christensen instead of Ronald Araujo this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Danish defender's contract with the Catalans runs until 2026, and he hasn't been handed a new deal yet.

Christensen suffered with injuries in the 2024-25 campaign, managing just six appearances across competitions. The LaLiga champions, meanwhile, are well stocked at the back and can afford to let the 29-year-old go.

Interestingly, Ronald Araujo's future at Barcelona has also been subject to speculation in recent weeks. While the Uruguayan signed a new deal with the Catalans earlier this year, he has divided opinion among fans.

Araujo is no longer a guaranteed starter for the Spanish champions either, and remains behind Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez in the pecking order. With Barcelona under financial distress, it was previously suggested that they could cash in on the 26-year-old this year.

However, it now appears that Hansi Flick wants Araujo in his roster. While the Uruguayan hasn't enjoyed the best of campaigns, the German manager still considers him a world class defender.

Araujo missed the start of the campaign with a hamstring injury, and registered just 25 appearances across competitions. However, Flick apparently prefers him to Christensen, and has given his thumbs up to the club's decision to offload the Dane.

Will Barcelona offload Fermin Lopez this summer?

Fermin Lopez

Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to keep hold of Fermin Lopez, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish midfielder's future at Camp Nou remains up in the air, with the Catalans expected to offload players to address their financial woes.

The 22-year-old registered eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games across competitions in the 2024-25 season. However, the LaLiga champions' pursuit of Nico Williams could eat into Lopez's game time at Camp Nou.

The Athletic Bilbao forward's proposed arrival could see Raphinha shift into a more central role, which could push Lopez down the pecking order. The situation has added to speculation regarding his future.

Chelsea apparently proposed a swap deal between Lopez and Christopher Nkunku, which was rejected by Barcelona. The Spaniard also has admirers at Manchester City and Bayern Munich, but Flick considers him an integral part of his squad.

The German manager values the 22-year-old's abilities and has urged the club not to let him go. Fermin is under contract with the Catalans until 2029, and reportedly has a €500m release clause in his deal.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More