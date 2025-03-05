Barcelona boss Hansi Flick make transfer decision on Arsenal star ahead of summer window: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is not interested in bringing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey to Camp Nou this summer, according to Fichajes (via SPORT). The Ghanaian midfielder's contract with the Gunners expires at the end of this season and he has yet to commit his future to the club.

The 31-year-old has been heavily involved for the north London side this season, registering three goals and three assists from 40 games. The report adds that Arsenal are already working to tie him down to a new deal, amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus.

Interestingly, the player's suitors could have the chance to sign him for free this summer. That makes him an enticing prospect for Barcelona as well, given their poor financial situation.

However, it is believed that the Catalans have decided not to pursue the Ghanaian on Flick's behest. The German manager believes that the LaLiga giants are well stocked in the middle of the park.

Frenkie de Jong is back to full fitness, while Marc Casado has impressed so far. Barcelona will also welcome Marc Bernal back to the squad later this year and do not have an urgent need for midfield reinforcements.

Flick also has Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez to call upon if required, so he wants to concentrate on other areas of the pitch. As such, Thomas Partey will have to seek alternate avenues if he goes on to leave Arsenal this summer.

Will Arsenal battle Barcelona for a Ligue 1 ace?

Arsenal could be locked in a battle with Barcelona and West Ham United for the services of Jonathan David, according to Sky Sports. The Canadian striker has registered 21 goals and 10 assists from 38 games across competitions this campaign for Lille.

However, David's contract with the Ligue 1 club expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and have identified him as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

While the Polish striker has been on fire this season, the LaLiga giants want to rope in a long-term replacement. David's contract situation makes him an enticing target for Barcelona.

However, Arsenal are also in the market for a new striker and have the 25-year-old on their radar. The Gunners are reportedly planning to submit their opening offer for David soon.

