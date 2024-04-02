Barcelona boss Xavi among candidates to take over as manager of European giants next season - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has reportedly been added to the list of candidates for the manager's role at Dutch giants Ajax ahead of next season. The Spanish tactician is set to leave his role as Barca's manager and could be open to taking up another role in the summer.

Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman in the Barcelona dugout after a brief spell in charge of Qatari club Al-Sadd in 2021. The Spaniard delivered the La Liga title in his first full season (2022-23) in charge of the club, winning the league by 10 points.

This season has been much more difficult for the Spanish manager and his side, as they are eight points adrift of leaders Real Madrid. The situation at the club warranted Xavi to announce his decision to leave at the end of the season in February.

The Spanish manager is an attractive option for multiple sides, including struggling Dutch giants Ajax, as per Toni Juanmarti. They are fifth in the Eredivisie, 28 points behind rivals and league leaders PSV Eindhoven after a particularly poor season.

Ajax have gone through four managers this season, with Maurice Steijn, Hedwiges Maduro, Michael Valkanis and John Van't Schip all taking charge. Interim manager Van't Schip has enjoyed the most success of the quartet this season, steering the side away from relegation waters.

The Dutch giants are keen on a permanent replacement for Van't Schip ahead of the 2024-25 season, and their search has led them to Xavi. The Spanish manager will be out of a job in the summer and may be open to joining the Dutch outfit.

Barcelona eye Portuguese manager for first team role

Barcelona are reportedly looking to employ Liverpool target Ruben Amorim as their next manager, as they intend to resolve their managerial situation soon. The Spanish giants are set to be without a manager after this season following Xavi's decision to leave the club.

Sporting CP manager Amorim is one of the most highly-rated young managers in Europe due to his success with the Portuguese outfit. Liverpool have courted the 39-year-old for a few weeks, with Jurgen Klopp set to leave in the summer. But Barcelona are now prepared to jump ahead of the English side to appoint him, as per The Independent.

Amorim has a release clause of around £13 million, making a deal potentially tricky for La Blaugrana. The interest in the tactician is concrete, and the club is strongly considering him for the upcoming managerial vacancy.

Poll : Should Xavi join Ajax in the summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion