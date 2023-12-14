Barcelona boss Xavi feels attacked by people inside and outside the club after their back-to-back losses - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly feeling alone and attacked by people inside and outside the club after consecutive losses.

According to Javi Miguel of AS (h/t BarcaUniversal), Xavi feels there are people inside and outside the club waiting for any possible chance to attack him. He apparently feels alone at the club after losses against Girona and Royal Antwerp.

Girona beat Barca 4-2 in LaLiga on 10 December to go top of the table, with Barca now in fourth, trailing the league leaders by seven points after 16 matches. Following the loss at home, the Catalan giants then lost 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League group stage to Royal Antwerp on 13 December.

The game was never going to have any repercussions on Barcelona's standing in the group and they finished top of the table with 12 points. However, it is said that those within the club are starting to silently doubt Xavi, although he does have the full support of club president Joan Laporta.

Barca won LaLiga last season but were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League group stages for the second season running. They will aim to win the European competition for the first time since their historic treble-winning 2014-15 season.

Xavi, meanwhile, signed a new one-year deal with better wages this summer after guiding his team to the league title. His deal now runs until the summer of 2025 with an option of extending it by another year.

Who do Barcelona play next?

Next up for Barcelona is an away league clash against Valencia on Saturday (16 December). Los Che currently sit 11th in the table, trailing Xavi Hernandez's men by 15 points.

Barca are on a five-game winning run in this fixture, with Valencia's last win against the Catalan club coming in January 2020. Xavi's men will face UD Almeria on 20 December before the season takes a small festive break.

Barcelona are active in four competitions this season. They are still within seven points of Girona and five points of second-placed Real Madrid, while also qualifying for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

The Blaugranas, meanwhile, play UD Barbastro on 8 January in the third round of the Copa del Rey and are also contenders to win the Spanish Super Cup.