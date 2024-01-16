Barcelona boss Xavi ready to part ways with key first-team stars in order to reinforce squad in important position - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly open to parting ways with either Ilkay Gundogan or Frenkie de Jong if needed.

The Catalan outfit's boss, as per SPORT (h/t Football-Espana) wants Barcelona to sign a new defensive midfielder, which could require the club to first raise cash through sales. De Jong and Gundogan are apparently deemed expendable.

The Dutch midfielder's past links with Manchester United are no secret and his contract runs until the summer of 2026. Gundogan, meanwhile, was signed as a free agent from Manchester City last summer and has a year and a half left on his deal.

The 33-year-old German's potential sale would, hence, represent a profit in terms of transfer fee if he is sold for a fee this year. He has been one Barca's best players this season, registering three goals and seven assists in 28 games across competitions.

De Jong has also featured regularly under Xavi when fit and available. The 26-year-old former Ajax midfielder has made 16 appearances across competitions this term. But while both De Jong and Gundogan can play as a No. 6, they aren't specialist defensive midfielders.

It remains to be seen who Barcelona target for that role. Their well-known financial troubles have nudged them in the direction of signing players on free transfers in recent years. That would, however, be a hard thing to pull off if they want to sign a new No. 6 in the winter transfer window itself.

Everton defensive midfielder Amadou Onana has been linked with Barca, although he is valued at around €70 million.

Pep Guardiola extends support to Xavi after Barcelona's loss to Real Madrid

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has extended his support to Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez after the Catalan club's Supercopa de Espana loss.

Barca lost to Real Madrid in the final by a 4-1 scoreline in Riyadh on 14 January. Los Merengues always seemed to be in the driver's seat during the game and avoided a repeat of last year's Spanish Super Cup final, where Barcelona won 3-1.

Speaking at FIFA The Best Awards on Monday (15 January), Guardiola, who won The Best Men's Coach for 2023, said (h/t ESPN):

"My advice is to keep calm. [Barça] lost a final, but next week there is another game and another competition. Support [the coach and the players] and make the decisions that have to be made at the end of the season."

Barca's next task is a last-16 Copa del Rey clash against Unionistas on Thursday (18 January) in Salamanca.