Manchester United asked for Barcelona star this summer, club and player rejected any potential move - Reports

Manchester United were reportedly turned down by Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong once again this summer.

According to journalist Gabriel Sans (@UtdPlug), the Red Devils enquired about the possibility of signing De Jong. But neither Barca nor the player were interested in a potential switch.

The Catalan giants were keen to offload the Netherlands international last summer. But the player rejected a move in favor of staying at Spotify Camp Nou and working under Xavi Hernandez.

De Jong continued to be an important player under the Spanish tactician despite the drawn-out transfer saga. He ended last season with two goals and four assists in 43 games across competitions.

Manchester United seem to be on the hunt to strengthen central midfield this summer despite the addition of Mason Mount. The Englishman was recently signed from Chelsea for a fee of £60 million.

Scott McTominay and Fred have nevertheless been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. In that scenario, the Red Devils would need to add more players to the team to compete with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

De Jong, 26, still has three years left on his contract with the Catalan giants. He could be competing with Gavi, Pedri, Franck Kessie and new signing Ilkay Gundogan for a starting berth next season.

Casemiro says he feels loved at Manchester United from day one

Casemiro grabbed headlines last summer when he left Real Madrid for Manchester United in a transfer worth £70 million.

Many questioned his decision to leave Los Blancos for a club who weren't playing in the UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 season. But the player clarified that he made the switch because he wanted a new challenge at a time when he could still join a top club.

Casemiro played a key role in Erik ten Hag's Manchester United finishing third in the Premier League and winning the EFL Cup. His transition did not take much time and the Brazilian superstar seemed to adapt to the intensity in England from day one.

It seems that Casemiro's new teammates and the Red Devils faithful had a hand in that too. The former Real Madrid midfielder recently told the club's official website:

"Everyone at the club has always been very affectionate. I felt loved from day one, which wasn’t easy after spending ten years at Real Madrid. It’s the result of the work on the field, it was a very good mix of fans, employees, players, and this has been very important for my adaptation."

The 31-year-old ended his first season at Manchester United with seven goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions.

