Barcelona close to losing two midfield targets as Joao Palhinha signs new contract - reports

Midfield was an area Barcelona were eager to strengthen in the recently-concluded summer transfer window.

They lost Sergio Busquets and signed Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on a free transfer. Despite the German superstar's arrival, Barca were apparently keen to add another midfielder to their ranks.

Oriol Romeu (31) was reportedly seen as a major compromise by Xavi Hernandez. Hence, one cannot rule out Barcelona from signing another player in midfield in the upcoming transfer windows.

But they are now close to losing out on two defensive midfield targets — Joao Palhina and Fabricio Diaz. As per Mundo Deportivo (h/t @BarcaUniversal), Diaz is close to joining Al-Gharafa in the Saudi Pro League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a $6 million agreement has already been reached for the 20-year-old Uruguayan to leave Liverpool FC Montevideo. He was chased by Barcelona and Brighton & Hove Albion but will sign a five-year contract with the Saudi club.

Palhinha, meanwhile, has penned a fresh contract at Craven Cottage which expires in June 2028. As per the Evening Standard, the deal has an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Bayern Munich were close to signing Palhinha on deadline day this month but the £60 million move collapsed as Fulham couldn't sign a replacement. It remains to be seen if Barca will move for other targets next year if they lose out on Palhinha and Diaz.

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich seems to be one of the players Barca have targeted for the No. 6 position in recent months.

Reported Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich admires Xavi

Joshua Kimmich has been linked with a move to Barcelona but finances have prevented the Catalan club from making a move for the Bayern Munich star.

But despite missing out on the versatile German star, Xavi Hernandez is reportedly still keen to sign him, as per Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito TV (h/t BarcaUniversal). The 28-year-old has now added fuel to the fire by lauding Barca's head coach.

In an interview with Bayern's official media team, Kimmich said (h/t Football-Espana):

"Xavi is the example that I follow as a footballer."

Xavi was renowned for his playmaking ability, vision and passing range. Kimmich is also a remarkable passer of the ball and is arguably better than the Spaniard in the defensive aspect of the game.

The former VfB Stuttgart player, whose contract at Bayern expires in June 2025, can play as a right-back and a defensive midfielder. He has registered 40 goals and 96 assists in 351 career games for Bayern since joining them in 2015, winning 20 trophies.