Barcelona closely monitoring 2 Spanish stars who are valued at a combined €120 million: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Bernardo Silva and Dani Olmo, both of whom will cost around a combined €120 million, next summer.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana monitored both players in the summer as well but failed in their pursuit. Silva and Olmo then signed a new contract with Manchester City and RB Leipzig respectively. Both of their contracts have a release clause worth €60 million, which interested clubs like Barca can take advantage of next summer.

Silva, 29, was heavily linked with an exit in the summer with Ilkay Gundogan also leaving City to join Barcelona. However, the Portuguese stayed put and has made four appearances across competitions this season.

Since arriving from AS Monaco in 2017, Silva has contributed 55 goals and 59 assists in 310 games for Manchester City. His current contract with them expires in 2026 but as aforementioned, his release clause can be triggered next summer.

Olmo, meanwhile, joined RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020 and has since registered 26 goals and 30 assists in 127 games for them. He has started this season exceptionally well, scoring five goals and providing an assist in four games across competitions. His contract with the German side expires in 2027.

Barcelona parted ways with the likes of Sergio Busquets in the summer while Ansu Fati left on loan. Ferran Torres has also been linked with a move away. Hence, Barca could make space for Silva and Olmo next summer if Fati and Torres leave on permanent deals.

Joao Felix speaks about his preferred position after joining Barcelona

The Blaugrana signed attacker Joao Felix is on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid on the Deadline Day in the summer.

The Portuguese recently spoke about arriving at the club and shared that he prefers playing on the left wing. Felix told Sport:

"I feel good, confident. Physically, too, despite not having had many minutes lately. I am ready to arrive in Barcelona and start strong. I want to work to help the team."

He added:

“I feel comfortable starting from the left wing. I’ve been playing there for some time now and I think it’s where Xavi likes to put me the most.”

Felix made his Barcelona debut, playing just 10 minutes as a substitute, in their 2-1 win at Osasuna. Currently, with his national side, he scored in Portugal's 9-0 hammering of Luxembourg in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Monday, September 11.