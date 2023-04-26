Barcelona closely monitoring 2 teenage sensations as they look to sign backup for Robert Lewandowski: Reports

Barcelona are closely monitoring Fluminense U20's Kaua Elias and Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque.

The Catalan giants are especially keen on signing Roque, 18, but his valuation is proving to be a problem for them. He has registered five goals and two assists in 11 games across competitions this season for Athletico-PR's senior team.

However, Roque is already valued at €40 million and is also being pursued by Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United. Elias, 17, isn't as highly rated as Roque and he is yet to make the step up to Fluminense's senior squad.

The Brazil U17 international caught Barcelona's eye at the 2023 South American U-17 Championship, where the club's scouts were present. Brazil won the competition as the centre-forward finished joint top-scorer with five goals to his name.

The Catalan giants are not planning to instantly move for Elias and it is likely that they will turn their attention to him later on. Their immediate focus seems to be on signing Roque, who was handed his maiden senior Brazil cap in a 2-1 international friendly loss against Morocco in March.

The plan for Barcelona will undoubtedly be to find someone who can play as a backup for Robert Lewandowski or offer him competition. The 34-year-old, struggling for form in recent weeks, is the only natural No. 9 at Xavi Hernandez's disposal.

What Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said about Robert Lewandowski's form

Xavi Hernandez is aware that Robert Lewandowski has hit a bit of a rough patch at the moment.

The Poland international has failed to score or assist in nine of his last 10 games across competitions for club and country. He was notably subpar in Barcelona's 1-0 La Liga win against Atletico Madrid on April 23 where he was guilty of missing a golden chance in the 76th minute.

After the win against Los Colchoneros, the Spanish tactician said, via MARCA (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"He was successful in a large part of the season, now not so much, but the goals will come. All forwards want to score. Those who don’t score are sad, it’s the life of a forward. He’s the top scorer in the league with 17 goals, imagine How will the others be?"

Despite his recent failings, Lewandowski has amassed an impressive tally of 27 goals and seven assists in 38 games across competitions for his new club. He leads La Liga's top scorer's list for this campaign with 17 goals to his name - three more than second-placed Karim Benzema.

Lewandowski is, hence, on course to be a league's undisputed top goal-getter for the sixth season running.

