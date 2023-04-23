"Needs time on the bench" "Worst miss of the season" - Barcelona superstar gets ripped apart for his shambolic performance in 1-0 Atletico win 

Barcelona fans were not pleased with Robert Lewandowski's performance in their team's 1-0 La Liga win against Atletico Madrid earlier today (April 23).

Lewandowski has had an uncharacteristically poor time in front of goal, failing to score or assist in nine of his last 10 games across competitions for club and country. He failed to make an impact in the Catalan giants' narrow win against Los Colchoneros in Catalonia.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes, Lewandowski managed to complete just 15 passes - the least of any Barca player who started the game. He managed just one shot on target, while also missing a glorious chance in the 76th minute to double his team's lead.

The Poland international found himself one-on-one with Jan Oblak after a lofted ball over the top completely caught out Atletico Madrid's defense. With the Slovakian shot-stopper out of the box, 'Lewa' decided to execute a low shot instead of attempting to round the 'keeper or chip the ball.

It made for horrible viewing for Barcelona fans as the ball went out for a goal kick. Some even pointed out that the former Bayern Munich striker should have passed to Raphinha, who was wide open, instead of taking the shot himself.

Here is what a select few of them had to say on Twitter about Lewandowski's subpar performance against Atletico:

sm @TacticoModerno Honestly, Lewandowski needs some time on the bench.



I know Xavi will never do it, mainly because he's literally our only CF, but his performances have been a geniune annoyance, not just his struggles infront of goal since the WC. Honestly, Lewandowski needs some time on the bench.I know Xavi will never do it, mainly because he's literally our only CF, but his performances have been a geniune annoyance, not just his struggles infront of goal since the WC.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca This is unacceptable. Lewandowski has to pass the ball to Raphinha. This is unacceptable. Lewandowski has to pass the ball to Raphinha. https://t.co/xQecYgqyuL

Noodle Vini @vini_ball



I have no words for Lewandowski honestly, this is the worst miss of the season and it's not close I have no words for Lewandowski honestly, this is the worst miss of the season and it's not close 💀https://t.co/M7UhOifiaH

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Lewandowski, that is shambolic. Raphinha was WIDE OPEN on the right, how do you not pass it?! We should genuinely be 3/4 up, this is ridiculous. Lewandowski, that is shambolic. Raphinha was WIDE OPEN on the right, how do you not pass it?! We should genuinely be 3/4 up, this is ridiculous.

Hisham 🇯🇴 @HishamAlShaqran @barcacentre Xavi needs to have a serious conversation with Lewandowski. This was a 2-0, 3-0 game minimum. @barcacentre Xavi needs to have a serious conversation with Lewandowski. This was a 2-0, 3-0 game minimum.

🇧🇷 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ @brilliantbusi Genuinely feel bad for Raphinha. He deserved a goal after that amazing performance. And as for Lewandowski, I just stopped expecting him to perform in big matches. Maybe if Messi comes, he might start to. Genuinely feel bad for Raphinha. He deserved a goal after that amazing performance. And as for Lewandowski, I just stopped expecting him to perform in big matches. Maybe if Messi comes, he might start to. https://t.co/zM6TUmdGXZ

Xavi Hernandez does not have a natural No. 9 to take Lewandowski's place, which could be why he has retained his place in the starting XI despite his poor form. Only one of his 38 appearances across competitions this season has come from the bench.

The 34-year-old has scored 27 goals and provided seven assists during that time.

Barcelona boss delighted with team's 1-0 win vs Atletico Madrid

Before their loss against Barcelona, Atletico Madrid were unbeaten in 90 minutes in their last 15 games across competitions.

The Catalan giants, meanwhile, came into this game on the back of a three-game winless run in all competitions - their worst streak this season. However, they were able to keep a clean sheet against Diego Simeone's team and scored the all-important goal through Ferran Torres on the stroke of half-time.

Speaking after the whistle at Spotify Camp Nou, a satisfied Xavi Hernandez told reports, via @barcacentre on Twitter:

"We have beaten a great team, Atlético Madrid are in an extraordinary moment, it has been a crucial victory. There are always criticisms and today there will be too, but I'm very happy and satisfied."

Both teams managed 13 attempts each and Atletico had a handful of chances to score a goal of their own. Xavi's team, however, bossed possession and allowed Atletico to have just 37% of the ball.

