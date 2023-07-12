Barcelona coach Xavi likes ex-Manchester City defender as potential option to strengthen key area: Reports

According to a report from Portera Nunez, Barcelona manager Xavi likes former Manchester City player Pablo Maffeo as the person to strengthen his team's right-back slot.

Maffeo currently plays for RCD Mallorca. He grew up in Espanyol's youth academies before spending time at Manchester City. Maffeo even made three appearances for City's senior team.

He has also had spells at clubs like RCD Mallorca, Girona, VFB Stuttgart, and more. Maffeo is an experienced player in La Liga with 128 appearances in the Spanish top flight to his name.

Barcelona are keen on signing a new right-back in the summer. They have been heavily linked with a move for young Ivan Fresneda. However, splashing out €20 million on the 18-year-old could be too much for the Blaugrana.

Maffeo, an experienced talent in La Liga, could turn out to be a cheaper alternative for the Catalan club instead.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta played down talks of a rift between Xavi and Pep Guardiola

Xavi and Pep Guardiola are two Barcelona legends. The pair played together as teammates when Xavi was a youngster. Xavi later played under Guardiola, the manager, also.

Xavi was a key player under Guardiola's historic Barca team that won many trophies, including the treble. However, reports have percolated about a potential rift between the duo.

Joan Laporta has played down the notion as he told SPORT in a recent interview:

“There is no problem between the two of them and I don’t have to go into it at all. There are environments where, as they are two personalities of Barça, when you give your opinion of one, it seems that you are giving your opinion of the others. They are two of Barça’s greats and a reference.”

Laporta added:

“I don’t have to act as a mediator because they always kill the messenger. I have the peace of mind that I have spoken to both and there is no problem. Guardiola has an impressive track record as a coach and Xavi is just starting out. We want Xavi to mark a splendid period at Barça."

Guardiola, currently Manchester City's manager, is considered among the best to hold that position in Barca's history. Xavi, meanwhile, led the team to La Liga glory in his first full season in charge of the side.

