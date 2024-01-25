The top executives at Barcelona are reportedly concerned with defender Jules Kounde's performances across the course of this season, reports Toni Juanmarti of Sport.

Kounde, who joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €50 million, had a solid first season at Barca. He was deployed mainly as a right-back and helped the Catalan giants win the La Liga title.

However, he has repeatedly requested to be returned to his natural centre-back position. Manager Xavi has obliged to his request for the majority of this season, but the results have been far from ideal. He has made 26 appearances across competitions, registering two goals and three assists.

Barca's season as a whole has been very underwhelming, currently sitting third in La Liga. They are also out of the Copa del Rey after crashing to a 4-2 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals.

Andreas Christensen has also been another defender on Barcelona's chopping block. But he has recently out-performed Kounde and looks to be retained over the Frenchman at the club. Ronald Araujo has also been linked with Bayern Munich through the whole window, although those rumors haven't really materialized.

The emergence of La Masia talent like 17-year-old defensive phenom Pau Cubarsi could also fuel the sale of Kounde in the summer. Cubarsi recently made his first La Liga start against Real Betis in a 4-2 win.

Kounde has been heavily underwhelming this season, and the club also needs to generate a lot of revenue in the summer, given their abysmal financial situation. The Frenchman may become the odd man out, and given that his value stands at €60 million, such an offer would be really difficult for Barcelona to turn down.

Barcelona suffer triple injury blow in Bilbao clash

Barca lost 4-2 against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Wednesday, January 24. Moreover, Barcelona suffered a crushing triple injury blow to the defensive depth of their squad.

Wingback Alejandro Balde and centrebacks Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo all picked up injuries in the game. Balde was forced off in the 23rd minute with an apparent thigh injury. According to Mundo Deportivo, he will undergo a scan to figure out the extent of the damage in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, Christensen was pulled out of the game in the 70th minute with a calf issue, and had to have his injury tended to with icepacks.

Araujo was able to complete the 120 minutes. But the Uruguayan international suffered an injury to his knee, which has also caused him problems in previous weeks.

Manager Xavi will have to be really shrewd with his finances if he has to find a replacement for his squad within this window.