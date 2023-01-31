Barcelona consider launching surprise loan move to sign Manchester United star on deadline day: Reports

Barcelona are pondering a stunning loan swoop for Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga on transfer deadline day, according to ESPN.

Barcelona have had a quiet winter transfer window so far, having not made a single addition to their squad. They have been unable to strengthen their squad due to Financial Fair Play issues.

Selling Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid for a meager sum of €3 million is the only business they have done so far. However, it appears they are bracing for a frantic end to the window today (January 31).

According to Gerard Romero, La Liga have informed the Blaugrana that they can make one signing before the window closes today. They reportedly have a margin of €5 million to register players in the squad.

The attack is an area Barcelona are looking to reinforce in the final hours of the transfer window. Xavi has been left short of options in the position after Ousmane Dembele recently suffered an injury.

There have been claims that the Spanish tactician has requested the Blaugrana hierarchy to sign an attacker before the window closes. While the Catalans were previously not in a position to sign players, they are now looking at options to bolster their options in attack.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United's Elanga has emerged as a surprise option for the La Liga giants. The Camp Nou outfit are said to be considering a late loan move for the Swede.

Elanga has found playing time hard to come by under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this season. The forward has been restricted to just 394 minutes of Premier League playing time so far.

The 20-year-old has thus been linked with a loan move away from Manchester United during the ongoing winter transfer window. Apart from Barcelona, the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Everton have previously been credited with an interest in him.

Manchester United attacker Elanga not the only player being targeted by Barcelona

The Blaugrana are reportedly only allowed to make one addition to their squad today. However, they appear to be considering various options in the final hours of the transfer window.

As per ESPN, there is a difference of opinion at Camp Nou about which position they should strengthen. They are considering whether to bring in an attacker in the shape of Manchester United's Elanga or a midfielder who will provide cover for Sergio Busquets.

It is worth noting that the Catalan giants have also been linked with a deadline day swoop for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. It remains to be seen who among the two players will they now sign.

