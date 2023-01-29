Xavi wants new signing this month following injury to Barcelona star - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has asked the Blaugrana hierarchy about the possibility of signing an attacker following the injury to Ousmane Dembele, according to Javi Miguel of Diario AS.

Barcelona allowed Memphis Depay to join La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid for a meager sum of €3 million earlier this month. They, however, have not been able to bring in a replacement due to Financial Fair Play issues.

The Catalans' need to add to their options in the attack has now been reinforced by an injury to Dembele. The France international was notably forced off the pitch just 26 minutes into the team's La Liga clash with Girona on Saturday, January 28.

Speaking after the game, Xavi revealed that Dembele, unfortunately, picked up an injury to his quads. The former Borussia Dortmund star is now expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks.

Dembele's injury leaves Barcelona short of options in attack ahead of one of the most important parts of the season. The Blaugrana have only four senior attackers in Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and Raphinha available.

It is worth noting that Xavi was forced to bring Pedri on as a substitute after Dembele picked up an injury against Girona. Considering the situation, the Spanish tactician has requested the club's hierarchy for a new signing in attack, according to the aforementioned source.

However, Mateu Alemany, Barcelona's director of football, responded in the negative. As per the report, he maintained that the Catalans are not in a position to strengthen their squad due to their Financial Fair Play constraints.

It thus appears that Xavi will have to manage the rest of the season with the attackers available. It remains to be seen if the lack of bench strength will hinder the Camp Nou outfit's title push.

The Blaugrana currently sit atop the La Liga table with 47 points from 18 matches so far. They enjoy a six-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid, who, though, have a game in hand.

Could further exits allow Barcelona to make additions this month?

Hector Bellerin has notably been linked with a move away from Barcelona in the final days of the winter transfer window. The Spaniard is reportedly a target for Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

Sporting is said to have identified Bellerin as a potential replacement for Pedro Porro. Tottenham Hotspur is working on a deal to sign Porro from the Primeira Liga club this week.

It remains to be seen if Bellerin's potential departure will allow the Catalans to make a signing this month.

