Barcelona willing to make transfer deadline day move for World Cup star - Reports

Barcelona are eyeing a transfer deadline day move for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to journalist Achraf Ben Ayad.

Barcelona have had a quiet winter transfer window so far, with Financial Fair Play problems restricting their activity. Selling Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid for a meager sum of €3 million is the only business they have done this month.

The Blaugrana, though, remain hopeful of strengthening their squad before the window closes today, January 31. There have been claims that they are keen to sign an attacker following the injury to Ousmane Dembele.

It has now emerged that they are plotting a deadline day move for a midfielder in the shape of Amrabat. The Fiorentina star has been linked with a move to Camp Nou after his heroics for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona now appear to be prepared to formalize their interest in the former Feyenoord man. According to the aforementioned source, they have touched base with the player's agent to discuss a potential transfer.

Achraf Ben Ayad @Benayadachraf EL FCB CONTACTÓ HOY CON EL REPRE DE AMRABAT. NO CON EL JUGADOR O CLUB. ES UNA OPERACIÓN COMPLICADA PERO HAY UN INTERES POR PARTE DEL BARÇA. UNA DE LAS VENTAJAS ES LA BUENA RELACIÓN DEL CLUB CON LOS REPRES PORQUE SON LOS MISMOS LOS DE DEST. MAÑANA PUEDE HABER OFERTA FORMAL.

The Catalans are yet to establish direct contact with Amrabat or Fiorentina, as per the report. Getting a deal across the line in the final hours of the window is also expected to be complicated.

Ayad, a Barcelona-focused Moroccan journalist, feels the Camp Nou outfit could make a formal offer for the player today. They notably have a good relationship with Amrabat's agent, who also represents Sergino Dest, who is now on loan at AC Milan.

According to Gerard Romero, Xavi's side are working on a six-month loan deal for Amrabat. The agreement would not include an obligation to make the move permanent, but the La Liga giants can choose whether or not to keep him.

Jijantes FC @JijantesFC ÚLTIMA HORA



El F.C. Barcelona estaría trabajando en la cesión por 6 meses sin opción de compra obligatoria del jugador marroquí Sofyan Amrabat



Después de este período el club puede decidir si se lo queda o no



twitch.tv/gerardromero ÚLTIMA HORA @JijantesFC El F.C. Barcelona estaría trabajando en la cesión por 6 meses sin opción de compra obligatoria del jugador marroquí Sofyan AmrabatDespués de este período el club puede decidir si se lo queda o no

La Liga ease Barcelona's FFP constraints

Barcelona have not been able to make any signings this month due to Financial Fair Play problems. However, La Liga have contacted the club to inform them that they can make one addition before the window closes, as per Romero.

The Blaugrana now have a margin of €5 million to strengthen their squad on transfer deadline day. They will thus be hopeful of getting a deal across the line, seemingly for Amrabat, today.

It is worth noting that the Morocco international was spotted at Camp Nou last week. He was in attendance as Xavi's side earned a 1-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga on January 22.

At the time, talk of a transfer to Catalonia for the 26-year-old was dismissed. However, it appears he could now be on his way to Camp Nou.

