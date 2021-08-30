Barcelona to consider a move for Arsenal full-back in case they lose Emerson Royal - Reports

FC Barcelona could consider bringing in Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin if Emerson Royal moves to Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

According to the aforementioned source, Tottenham Hotspur have made a €30 million bid for Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal, who was brought in by the Catalan giants earlier this summer from Real Betis. However, the offer for Emerson is too good to turn down as far as Barcelona are concerned.

The Blaugrana could now look towards other right-back options with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin being the one to be linked with a return to Spain. According to Sky Sports, the out of favor full-back at Arsenal could make a sensational return to Barcelona, 10 years after leaving Spain to join the Premier League side.

🚨 Barcelona will consider a move for Arsenal full-back Héctor Bellerín if they sell Emerson to Tottenham. (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/nIJNYiVReS — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 30, 2021

Barcelona have an important player to replace in Emerson Royal. The 22-year-old full-back has featured in all of Barcelona's three La Liga games so far this season.

Despite showing interest in Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, the 26-year-old Spaniard will not be a first-choice right-back at the Nou Camp with manager Ronald Koeman trusting Sergino Dest in two of the three games so far this season.

Arsenal could sell Hector Bellerin to Barcelona to generate some revenue

Arsenal could easily sell Hector Bellerin to Barcelona if the Catalan giants come calling before the end of the summer transfer window to generate some revenue. The Gunners have spent lavishly on new signings this summer, including Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Ben White.

Despite spending big, Arsenal are currently sitting rock bottom in the Premier League standings, having lost all of their opening three games without scoring a goal for themselves.

In the midst of poor form, Mikel Arteta is still reluctant to play Hector Bellerin in the first-team. The Arsenal manager has instead played the likes of Calum Chambers and Cedric in the right-back position.

🇪🇸 Hector Bellerín has three possible suitors before the window closes tomorrow. Real Betis, Villarreal & an unnamed Spanish club. Nothing is imminent [@TheAFCBeII]. — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) August 30, 2021

Barcelona should not face any competition if they wish to secure the services of Hector Bellerin. The 26-year-old Spanish right-back is valued at €25 million which should be enough to prise him away from Arsenal in the coming hours.

Arsenal seem eager to sell Hector Bellerin along with the likes of Willian and Sead Kolasinac.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee