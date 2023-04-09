Barcelona consider re-signing €30m-rated attacking midfielder who has flourished since leaving PSG: Reports

Barcelona are looking to bolster their attacking options by potentially re-signing Dutch sensation Xavi Simons this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo (via The Hard Tackle). The 19-year-old is currently valued at €30 million by PSV Eindhoven, his current club, but the Dutch giants are not keen on selling him.

Simons left Barca's youth academy a few years ago, hoping to secure a faster pathway to first-team football with Paris Saint-Germain. However, he struggled to establish himself in PSG's senior team, eventually joining PSV Eindhoven last summer, where he became a regular in the Dutch giants' team.

GOAL @goal Seventeen-year-old Dutch starlet Xavi Simons, formerly of Barcelona, made his PSG debut tonight Seventeen-year-old Dutch starlet Xavi Simons, formerly of Barcelona, made his PSG debut tonight 👏 https://t.co/crBoM7I7fJ

Simons has contributed directly to 24 goals this season, scoring 16 and providing eight assists. His impressive performances have caught the attention of Barcelona, who are monitoring his progress closely. Despite his preferred position as a no.10, the young attacker can also play on either flank, making him a versatile option for the Catalan giants.

Barca are currently facing an uncertain future with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati. The club might sell at least one of them to balance the books and fund new signings this summer. However, the Blaugrana may face strong competition from other clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, who are also interested in the Dutch sensation.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona would like to re-sign Xavi Simons this summer!



As a reminder, the youngster played for the Spanish club between 2010 and 2019.



If Barca decide to pursue Simons, being unable to offer him regular game time could be a potential deal-breaker. Moreover, with his asking price of around €30 million, Barcelona may need to sell a few players to balance the books before they can sign him. But with his impressive contributions this season, Simons could be a valuable addition to the squad.

Barcelona continue to seek avenues to improve their finances

In the midst of Barca's financial crisis, there may be a glimmer of hope for the club as they receive small but significant trickles of money. The constraints of Financial Fair Play have made it difficult for the club to spend, but officials are hard at work trying to rectify the situation, according to Football Espana.

Barca have recently received €500k from Lecce as part of their loan agreement for Samuel Umtiti, which should help ease some of the club's financial woes. But it's the success of the women's team that could really bring in the big bucks.

Barcelona Femeni have had a fantastic run this season, reaching the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League for the second consecutive year. They will be hoping to go one step further than last season and win the competition, which would result in a €1.36m cash injection for the club.

Ticket sales for home matches in the Champions League have also been a tremendous source of income for the club.

