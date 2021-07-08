Barcelona are considering move for 23-year-old midfielder - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen on re-signing former La Masia product Dani Olmo this summer. The RB Leipzig midfielder was one of the standout players for Spain in their run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, where they eventually lost to Italy.

According to El Gol Digital, the Catalans are willing to offer Martin Braithwaite, Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti to RB Leipzig in exchange for Olmo this summer. A number of Europe's top clubs, including the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, monitored the performances of Olmo for Spain at Euro 2020.

The Spaniard left Barcelona's famous La Masia academy at the age of 15 to join Croatian Club Dinamo Zagreb. After spending a year with the club's youth academy, Olmo made his professional debut in 2015 at just 16 years of age.

After a couple of seasons on the fringes of the first team at Dinamo Zagreb, Olmo became a regular starter during the 2016-17 season. He quickly transformed into one of the club's most influential players on the pitch, and caught the attention of a number of top clubs thanks to his impressive performances for Zagreb.

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig signed Olmo on a four-year contract from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2020. Since joining Leipzig, the 23-year-old has grown from strength to strength. He has scored twelve goals and provided thirteen assists in 61 appearances in all competitions for the German club.

Olmo's consistent performances for RB Leipzig earned him a place in Luis Enrique's Spain squad for Euro 2020. The attacking midfielder was one of the breakout stars of the tournament as he put in a number of eye-catching performances for Spain in their run to the semi-finals.

Barcelona have already signed Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay this summer but could be bracing themselves for the potential exit of Ousmane Dembele. The Blaugrana therefore view Dani Olmo as the ideal replacement for the French winger.

Barcelona will be desperate to offload some high earners to RB Leipzig in exchange for Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo in action for Spain during Euro 2020

Barcelona are in a dire state financially. The club currently faces debts totalling up to £1 billion and have therefore resorted to signing free agents this summer. The Catalans will be unable to meet RB Leipzig's asking price for Dani Olmo and will therefore look to propose a swap deal.

Barcelona are desperate to get rid of Martin Braithwaite, Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic this summer. The trio are some of the highest earners at Barcelona and are currently deemed surplus to requirements by Ronald Koeman and club president Joan Laporta.

The Spanish giants could offer RB Leipzig the chance to sign Braithwaite, Umtiti and Pjanic in exchange for Dani Olmo this summer.

