Barcelona considering offering 3 players in player-plus-cash deal to sign Martin Zubimendi: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer three players in exchange for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi to avoid paying his €60 million release clause.

According to El Nacional, the Blaugrana are prepared to send Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and Pablo Torre to the Erreala to secure Zubimendi's capture. Xavi is intent on signing the Spaniard as he looks to replace Sergio Busquets. The veteran midfielder has decided to leave Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Sociedad are not keen on parting with the 24-year-old as he has been instrumental for them this season. He has made 40 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing four assists. The Spaniard has been a rock in the heart of Imanol Alguacil's midfield.

However, Barcelona's financial complications mean they are almost certainly unable to afford Zubimendi's €60 million release clause. Thus, they are willing to use Fati, Torres or Torre in their operation to sign the midfielder.

The Blaugrana are open to sending one or more of the trio to the Reale Arena in a player-plus-cash deal. All three have endured difficult seasons at Camp Nou and have been mooted for departures in the summer.

Fati, 20, has fallen down the pecking order under Xavi, starting 13 of 47 games across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing four assists. He has also been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in exchange for Ruben Neves.

Meanwhile, Torres, 23, is not wanted at Barcelona amid the competition for places in Xavi's attack. He has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 41 matches. They are willing to cut their losses on the €55 million they paid Manchester City for him in January 2022.

Torre, 20, only arrived at the Blaugrana from Racing Santander last summer but has struggled to break into the first team. He has made 10 senior appearances for the side, chipping in with two goal contributions. Sociedad were keen on the young Spanish midfielder before he arrived at Camp Nou.

Barcelona squad left stunned by Real Madrid's humbling defeat to Manchester City

The Cityzens thrashed Madrid at the Etihad.

Real Madrid were sent packing from the Champions League after a 4-0 (5-1 aggregate) defeat to Manchester City in the semifinals on Wednesday (May 17). It was a monstrous performance from the Cityzens and a night to forget for Carlo Ancelotti's men.

According to Javi Miguel of AS, Barcelona players were wowed by the display of City as they sealed a monumental win at the Etihad. The Blaugrana's WhatsApp group sprung into life during the game with praise for Pep Guardiola's side's display.

Barca boss Xavi is said to have sent his former manager Guardiola a congratulatory message. The Catalan giants are currently celebrating beating their El Clasico rivals to the La Liga title.

