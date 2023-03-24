Barcelona considering Premier League forward as potential alternative to player linked with Chelsea move - Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly identified Chelsea ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a potential alternative to Athletico Paranaense wunderkind Vitor Roque. Roque has also been linked with the Blues and Premier League leaders Arsenal.

According to Mundo Deportivo’s Roger Torello, Barcelona have identified the Brazilian forward as a priority for the summer. They wish to bring him in while Robert Lewandowski is still firing on all cylinders, hoping to give Roque the opportunity to learn from the Pole. Eventually, Barca expect Roque to replace the 34-year-old.

The Blaugrana have reportedly held positive talks with Roque’s camp but they cannot make a move for him unless they overcome their Financial Fair Play issues. It has been claimed that Xavi’s side need to shave a cool €200 million off their wage bill to register new players.

Upon a reduction in wages, they are set to prioritize the registration of Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Sergi Roberto. Only after registering their current players will they make new signings. If they cannot solve FFP issues, they cannot sign Roque this summer. In that case, they could look to bring Aubameyang back to Camp Nou as a free agent.

The former Arsenal striker spent six months at Camp Nou before being sold to Chelsea in the summer. The Gabonese forward has struggled at Stamford Bridge and reportedly wants to return to Catalonia. Aubameyang is well-liked by fans and staff and is reportedly prepared to take a wage cut to rejoin Barca.

Meanwhile, the west Londoners’ hopes of signing Roque received a boost after the teenager declared that he had no preferred destination (via football.london). The 18-year-old initially claimed that he felt ready to play for Barcelona but has now clarified that he has not yet chosen his next club.

Roque, who is the youngest-ever goalscorer in Copa Libertadores, has thus far played 40 games for Athletico Paranaense, scoring 10 times and providing three assists. His current deal expires in June 2027 and his release clause is set at £52.5 million (via the Sun).

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Barcelona winger Raphinha

Despite bringing in Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in the summer, the Blues are believed to be interested in Barca’s right-winger Raphinha.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Raphinha was close to joining the Pensioners before his switch to Catalonia and many at Stamford Bridge still like the former Leeds United winger.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Phillips said:

“Yeah, this is one to watch for sure. I was told months ago that Chelsea were still keeping tabs on Raphinha, even after he joined Barcelona. He was fairly close to joining Chelsea at one point before Barcelona came in. Many at Chelsea still like him.”

After a slow start at Camp Nou, Raphinha has finally found his groove. The Brazilian winger has played 38 games this season under Xavi, scoring nine times and claiming nine assists.

