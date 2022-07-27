Barcelona considering signing Spanish international on a free transfer in 2023: Reports

Barcelona are considering signing Athletic Club de Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer in 2023, as per Fichajes.

Martinez, 31, is a long-term target of Barca and had been viewed as an alternative to Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Barca's pursuit of Kounde, 23, looked likely to end in defeat to Chelsea but Xavi Hernandez's side are reportedly now on the brink of sealing a deal.

Despite Kounde's expected arrival, this appears not to have ended their interest in Martinez.

The aforementioned report claims that Barcelona will look to sign the veteran defender if his contract runs down and he becomes a free agent next summer.

Martinez has been a stalwart at the back for Bilbao ever since arriving at the San Mames stadium from Real Sociedad in 2018 for £28.8 million (€30 million).

He made 33 appearances for Marcelino García Toral's side last season and has impressed with his consistent displays in defense.

Barca may view Martinez as a potential replacement for Gerard Pique with the veteran Spaniard now aged 36.

Xavi's side have made adjustments to their backline this summer by bringing Andreas Christensen to the club on a free transfer.

The Dane's contract with Chelsea expired this summer and he has joined Barca on a four-year deal.

Barcelona appear to be interested in signing Christensen's former captain Cesar Azplicueta, with the Spaniard keen on the move.

Reports claim that the 32-year-old has been promised by Xavi that the Catalan giants will still try signing him despite Kounde's anticipated arrival.

Barcelona building a dynasty under Xavi Hernandez

The Catalan giants have been awoken by Xavi

Xavi Hernandez arrived at the Nou Camp in November last year with Barcelona languishing in ninth place in the La Liga table.

The former Barca midfielder oversaw a hugely impressive turnaround for the Catalan giants with the side going 15 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Xavi's signings of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in January worked a treat as the pair contributed to the upturn in form at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona finished the season second in the league on 73 points, 13 points off runaway winners and El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, the end to the season under Xavi bodes well for the Blaugrana and their business in the summer transfer window thus far has built excitement.

Prolific Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowsk has arrived for £42.5 million (€50 million).

Leeds United winger Raphinha has joined Barca for €58 million and €9 million in performance-based add-ons.

Barca had long found agreements with out-of-contract duo Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie and they were confirmed as Blaugrana players on July 4.

The Catalan giants kick off their La Liga season against Rayo Vallecano on August 13.

Xavi's side will look to challenge for the league title whilst they make their return to the Champions League.

