Barcelona considering surprise move for 36-year-old former Chelsea star - Reports

Barcelona are considering a surprise move to sign former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud from AC Milan, as per Calciomercatoweb.

The France international left for I Rossoneri in the summer of 2021 after nine years in London. He made a name for himself in England as a scorer of important goals.

His return of 39 goals and 14 assists in 119 appearances across competitions for Chelsea doesn't seem all that impressive. But he was influential in their UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League triumphs.

Giroud scored 11 times in 14 Europa League games as Chelsea lifted the 2018-19 title in Baku. Under manager Thomas Tuchel, he scored six times in eight Champions League appearances as they won the Champions League title in the summer of 2020.

After two-and-a-half years in west London, he moved to AC Milan for a fee of €2 million. Giroud has enjoyed a successful time in Italy so far, netting 23 goals and providing 10 assists in 62 games across competitions.

He also played a big role in his team's 2021-22 Scudetto win, where he found the back of the net 11 times in 29 league games. Now, it seems that Barcelona are interested in signing him as a backup for Robert Lewandowski.

The 36-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at the San Siro. If Barcelona get a hint that he will not renew his deal with Milan, they could show up with an offer late in the winter transfer window.

A transfer fee of €5 million could do the trick in such a scenario. Following Memphis Depay's imminent departure to Atletico Madrid, the Blaugrana could use a natural No. 9 to provide cover for their Polish hitman.

Xavi open to reinforcing Barcelona attack after Memphis Depay exit

Manager Xavi Hernandez has claimed that Barcelona could reinforce their attack following Memphis Depay's move to Atletico Madrid.

Speaking after his team's 5-0 Copa del Rey win against Cueta on 19 January, the Spanish tactician said:

"I don't know if someone will come in to replace him. We will have to reinforce the attack. We'll see if it's possible, but I think it would be great. Memphis has told us that he wanted to leave and we have respected his decision.

"Anyway, it's fine if we don't sign someone to replace him. He asked me to leave because it was a good opportunity for him."

It remains to be seen if Giroud will be open to a move to Barcelona. He has, after all, featured in all but two of AC Milan's matches across competitions this term.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes