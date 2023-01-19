"Here we go!" - Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona star is set to exit club and complete medicals

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona have agreed on a deal to sell Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid.

The proposed contract at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium will last until the end of the 2024-25 season. Barcelona will apparently receive around €3-4 million in transfer fees for the 28-year-old forward.

He is set to travel to Madrid to complete his medical in the coming days. This could be seen as a move that stands to benefit all parties.

Depay was seeing next to no meaningful game time under manager Xavi Hernandez. He has played just 116 minutes in La Liga this campaign and the situation did not look like it would improve anytime soon.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Atléti



Memphis will sign a contract valid until June 2028. Memphis Depay to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Agreement sealed on fee around €3/4m to Barcelona, Depay is set to travel to Madrid for medicals soonMemphis will sign a contract valid until June 2028. Memphis Depay to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Agreement sealed on fee around €3/4m to Barcelona, Depay is set to travel to Madrid for medicals soon 🚨⚪️🔴 #AtlétiMemphis will sign a contract valid until June 2028. https://t.co/NvkEp4AD9N

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝🏻 Contract until June 2025* of course for Memphis at Atlético Madrid, two year and half deal🤝🏻 #Atléti Contract until June 2025* of course for Memphis at Atlético Madrid, two year and half deal ⚪️🔴🤝🏻 #Atléti

Barca, meanwhile, have the opportunity to remove his name from their wage books and rake in a fee rather than letting him leave on a free transfer this summer. They also paid nothing to sign him from Olympique Lyonnais in the summer of 2021.

Los Colchoneros could benefit from his addition to their squad following the temporary departure of Joao Felix to Chelsea. The Portugal international is on loan at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season.

Depay will be the second Barcelona forward to permanently join Atletico Madrid in the space of around four months. The Madrid-based giants made Antoine Griezmann's loan deal permanent in October 2022.

It seems that no Atletico player will be heading to Spotify Camp Nou. Recent reports claimed that Thomas Lemar could be involved in a potential swap deal for Depay.

But an offer of around €3-4 million in cash is apparently enough to seal the deal for the two clubs.

Xavi praises midfielder after Barcelona beat Real Madrid in Spanish Supercup final

Memphis Depay watched from the bench as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the Spanish Supercup final on 15 January.

The Dutch forward was an unused substitute on the bench - a situation he has encountered 10 times across competitions this season. One player who impressed in the win was Gavi.

The 18-year-old midfielder scored the game's first goal in the 33rd minute before assisting Robert Lewandowski and Pedri. After the game, Xavi said (h/t 90min):

He is a kid that excites everyone. When you see him compete like that...the heart, soul, and character that he plays with are contagious for the rest of the team.

"He's a born leader, too. That all comes naturally to him at the age of 18. He is spectacular. I have said it many times, but I don't get tired of praising him. He has no ceiling, so don't slow him down."

Poll : 0 votes