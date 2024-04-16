Barcelona considering three free signings ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

While still fighting for the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League this season, Barcelona have also their sights set on their plan to bolster the roster next season.

According to Fichajes.net, the Blaugrana are considering three low-cost signings. They include Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), and Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis). Given their financial struggles, the Catalans will be unable to make lucrative offers. Thus, players like Rabiot, Martial, and Rodriguez would be ideal moves for them.

Rabiot has played 28 games for Juventus this season, with four goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Martial has a limited role with the Red Devils with 19 appearances, two goals and one assist. As for Rodriguez, he has 24 appearances for Betis, with two goals and one assist. The contracts of all three players with their respective clubs expire this summer and will become free agents.

Current Barca coach Xavi has agreed to the signings of the aforementioned players. It remains to be seen if Barcelona will manage to reach an agreement with them for their transfer.

Barcelona reportedly considering signing former club defender as Xavi's replacement

Xavi has announced his decision to step down as Barcelona manager at the end of the season. Thus, the Catalans have started their coaching search even though they will be excited to see the club legend reverse his decision and stay with the club.

If this doesn't happen, though, the club is considering hiring a former player as the new manager. This former player, according to Sport, is Rafa Marquez, who spent several years with the club and had a successful stint with the squad.

Rafa Marquez is the coach of Barcelona B. The club hierarchy is satisfied with the work he has done so far, making the team a playoff contender and among candidates for promotion. Marquez is not the only coach on the list, but he has emerged as a strong candidate as the Blaugrana are expected to intensify their coaching search.

In between, they have the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain on April 16. They have the upper hand after winning 2-3 in the first leg in Paris and will look to eliminate the Parisians on Tuesday. Whoever wins will face either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

