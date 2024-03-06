Barcelona contact Premier League giants' coach about replacing Xavi, Laporta and Deco are huge admirers: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly been in contact with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta about succeeding Xavi.

Spanish outlet Relevo reports that Arteta is one of Barca's managerial targets who president Joan Laporta and director Deco 'like the most'. The Spaniard has been impressing at the Emirates since being appointed Gunners boss in December 2019.

Arteta guided Arsenal to the FA Cup in 2020 just months after arriving at the club. He's since transformed the north Londoners into Premier League title challengers, missing out on the title by just five points last season.

The Gunners have won 130 of 217 games with Arteta at the helm. His side are challenging for the title again this season, two points off leaders Liverpool with 11 games remaining.

Expand Tweet

Arteta fits the profile Barcelona are after but a deal is viewed as complicated. The La Liga heavyweights require Pep Guardiola's former Manchester City assistant to sit down and negotiate the termination of his contract with Arsenal.

The Spaniard was asked about speculation linking him with the Camp Nou job earlier this season. He labelled it as 'fake news' insisting he was happy in north London.

Arteta has just over a year left to run on his contract with the Gunners. Barca are studying other options to replace Xavi such as Hansi Flick, Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi.

Thierry Henry hails Barcelona boss Xavi and hits out at critics

Thierry Henry defended Xavi amid criticism this seaason.

Xavi announced last month that he was leaving Barcelona at the end of the season. It came amid a poor ongoing season which has seen his Catalan troops struggle to successfully defend their La Liga crown.

The Spaniard guided Barca to the La Liga title for the first time since 2019 last season. His men also won the Supercopa de Espana in an impressive debut season for their legendary former midfielder at the helm.

However, Barcelona have faltered this season, currently sitting third in La Liga, eight points off leaders Real Madrid. They were knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals and suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Despite this, Thierry Henry moved to praise Xavi and the work he's achieved while in charge of the Blaugrana. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"The first thing to say is that I am impressed with the work you have done. I don’t care what people say. You have won the League and you have to be proud of what you are."

Henry talked up Xavi's footballing IQ and compared him to former Barca boss Guardiola:

"I hope you move on because your brain to me has no comparison. The only one who is up there with you is Pep (Guardiola) in terms of how you see the game."

Expand Tweet

Xavi has overseen 80 wins in 129 games in charge of Barcelona. SPORT claims that the Spaniard was contacted by five European giants shortly after announcing his departure.