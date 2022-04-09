Barcelona to continue strengthening midfield with a move for Chelsea star on a free transfer in 2023 - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring the contract situation of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, whose deal is set to expire in 2023. The Catalan giants will reportedly attempt to sign him on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with the west London club.

According to Fichajes.net, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is eager to build a dynasty at Camp Nou similar to the one the club built under the management of Pep Guardiola. Laporta is believed to be keen to sign N'Golo Kante, who is widely considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

N'Golo Kante has made over 250 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions. He has helped the club win a Premier League title, a FA Cup, a Champions League title, a FIFA Club World Cup, and a Europa League.

Chelsea are unable to extend the contracts of any of their existing players due to the economic sanctions imposed on the club's owner Roman Abramovich. Reports suggest Abramovic is close to selling the club, which could lift the sanctions placed on the Blues.

Kante's future at Stamford Bridge remains unclear as new ownership could result in a change of manager and sporting director. Barcelona could therefore attempt to take advantage of his contract situation and sign him on a bosman next year.

Five months later, he has his team all the way up in 2nd place playing inspired football.



La Xavineta Barcelona were in 9th place the day Xavi was hired.Five months later, he has his team all the way up in 2nd place playing inspired football.La Xavineta Barcelona were in 9th place the day Xavi was hired. Five months later, he has his team all the way up in 2nd place playing inspired football.La Xavineta 🚍 https://t.co/YKS1EfH24M

The La Liga giants were languishing in ninth place in the league table when Xavi Hernandez took over the reins midway through the first half of the season. Since his arrival, however, Barcelona have improved significantly, climbing up to second place in the table. As such, the Blaugrana are likely to back the Spanish tactician financially.

Barcelona currently possess a number of talented youngsters, including the likes of Pedri, Gavi, and Ronald Araujo, who are seen as the future of the club. The Catalan giants are therefore likely to attempt to make some statement signings during the next couple of transfer windows.

Barcelona could drop their interest in Chelsea's N'Golo Kante if they complete the signing of Franck Kessie

Barcelona are believed to be interested in N'Golo Kante, but could drop their interest in the Chelsea star if they complete the signing of Franck Kessie. Kante will turn 32 next year and will therefore be entering the latter stages of his career.

Kessie, on the other hand, is considered a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets. The 25-year-old has been in incredible form for AC Milan over the last couple of years. He scored 14 goals in 50 appearances for Stefano Pioli's side last season, and helped the club finish second in the Serie A table.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Kessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. Here we go. After verbal agreement reached days ago, Franck Kessié has signed as new Barcelona player until June 2026 - it’s gonna be four year deal, he joins as free agent from AC Milan.Kessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. Here we go. After verbal agreement reached days ago, Franck Kessié has signed as new Barcelona player until June 2026 - it’s gonna be four year deal, he joins as free agent from AC Milan. 🔵🔴 #FCBKessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. https://t.co/9kFCIPJXn5

The midfielder has continued performing at a high level this season, scoring six goals in 31 appearances in all competitions. He has helped AC Milan climb up to the top of the league table.

According to the Guardian, Kessie will join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, after the expiration of his contract with the Italian giants.

