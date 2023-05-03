Barcelona dealt massive blow as French publication predict PSG superstar Lionel Messi's future amid Saudi and MLS interest: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is likely to move to Saudi Arabia or the United States over Barcelona, according to French sports daily L'Equipe (h/t @PSGhub on Twitter).

The Argentinian grabbed headlines after traveling to Saudi Arabia, the country to which he is an ambassador, hours after PSG's Ligue 1 loss to Lorient on Sunday (April 30). He flew to the Middle East despite being required to report for training on Monday (May 1).

Messi's unauthorized trip has understandably not gone down well at the Parc des Princes. Les Parisiens have reportedly suspended the forward for two weeks. He will not be allowed to use the club's training facilities and will also not be paid for the duration of the suspension.

It appears this is the last nail in the coffin for Messi's stint with the French heavyweights. According to L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will leave PSG when his contract ends in the summer.

It is worth noting that Barcelona hope to re-sign Messi on a free transfer ahead of the 2023-24 season. There have been suggestions that they are working to resolve their financial issues to be able to afford the transfer.

Although the latest developments in Paris will be welcomed at the Camp Nou, there is still a lot of work to be done. According to the aforementioned source, a return to Barcelona is viewed as a difficult option for Messi due to the club's financial constraints.

Saudi Arabia and the United States are likelier options for the Argentinian, as per the report. The forward notably has interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal and Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami.

Can a non-European club beat Barcelona to PSG superstar Lionel Messi's signature?

There have been claims that Lionel Messi prefers to continue playing in Europe. There is also a feeling that the 35-year-old would be open to rejoining Barcelona after reluctantly leaving the club in 2021.

However, the La Liga giants' financial issues are proving to be a major hurdle in their hopes of re-signing Lionel Messi. If reports are to be believed, Al-Hilal are the only club to have approached him with a concrete offer so far.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the PSG superstar has received an offer worth €400 million a year from Al-Hilal. Inter Miami, meanwhile, are prepared to offer the forward an equity stake in the club to convince him to join them this summer.

