PSG have suspended Lionel Messi for 2 weeks following his unsanctioned visit to Saudi Arabia - Reports

According to RMC Sport, Lionel Messi has been suspended for two weeks by Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The shocking update came after the Argentinian forward traveled to Saudi Arabia with his family without the permission of the club hierarchy.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner featured for PSG during their 3-1 loss against Lorient at the Parc des Princes. As per L'Equipe, Lionel Messi traveled to Saudi Arabia with his family despite Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos' opposition to the trip.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was warmly welcomed by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb. However, his decision to skip training for his trip didn't go down well with the PSG hierarchy.

As per French outlet RMC Sport, PSG have decided to suspend Lionel Messi for two weeks with immediate effect for his unauthorized trip. They also added that the entire situation was considered a 'serious mistake' from within the club and that no further comment will be made by them.

Lionel Messi will therefore miss PSG's next two games against Troyes (May 7) and Ajaccio (May 13). He will also be barred from training with the squad and will not be paid during the period of suspension.

PSG are currently leading the table in Ligue 1 with 75 points, five ahead of second-placed Marseille. Messi's contract is set to expire in the summer and his suspension won't help the club's negotiations with the megastar. The 35-year-old is tipped to rejoin Barcelona under former teammate Xavi Hernandez.

How has Lionel Messi performed at PSG so far this season?

Lionel Messi may currently be in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after being suspended, but let's take a look at his stats for Les Parisiens this season.

The Argentinian megastar joined the French outfit in August 2021 after he was forced out of Barcelona due to their financial troubles. Messi had a relatively quiet season according to his standards as he adjusted to the new league, scoring just 11 goals in 34 appearances. He did manage to win the Ligue 1 title though.

Messi's 2022-23 season has been much more fruitful on an individual level so far. He has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 37 appearances so far and has helped PSG's hunt for another league title.

Despite his best efforts, Messi has been subjected to boos and jeers from the home fans and is unlikely to sign a new deal with the club.

