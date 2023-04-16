Barcelona decide 22-year-old star will never play for club again as Xavi and Joan Laporta make big decision: Reports

In a remarkable turn of events, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has taken a firm stance on the future of one of his players. It's been revealed (via El Nacional) that he has no intention of welcoming back Sergino Dest into the Blaugrana's dressing room.

With several players set to exit the club at the end of the season and others returning from their loan stints, Xavi's vision for the future is beginning to take shape. However, it seems that Dest, presently on loan at AC Milan, doesn't fit into this masterplan and will need to seek a new destination.

The loan system, often a blessing in disguise for players eager for precious minutes on the pitch, has had mixed results for the Barca stars. Abde's time at Osasuna, for instance, has seen him flourish.

However, Dest's experience in Milan has been a tale of woe, as reported by Marca. With only a few minutes under his belt at the reigning Scudetto champions, his stock has fallen significantly.

This predicament has prompted Joan Laporta and the Barcelona management to consider either selling the American defender or arranging another loan spell. For Barca to recoup their investment in the former Ajax Amsterdam talent, the next move must be more fruitful.

Xavi's decision not to count on Dest is a clear indication that not everyone can thrive under the bright lights of the Camp Nou stage, as the American defender's luck has run out.

Xavi Hernandez pleads with young sensation Gavi to stay put at Barcelona

In a passionate appeal, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has implored the prodigious talent Gavi to remain within the hallowed halls of Camp Nou beyond the current season.

Rumors of interest from Premier League titan Chelsea have been swirling, fanning the flames of speculation surrounding the young Spaniard's future.

Some rumors have suggested that Gavi's frustration with the Catalan giants stems from their failure to register him in the first team in January. However, Barca mastermind Xavi has offered advice to the 18-year-old dynamo, urging him to commit his future to the Blaugrana.

The coach stated (via Daily Post):

“He (Gavi) would not be as happy in another team as he is here. He is a footballer that excites me. His future lies with Barca.”

