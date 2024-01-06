Barcelona decide Ronald Araujo price tag amid reports of €70 million bid from Bayern Munich - Reports

Barcelona have reported decided the price tag of their star defender Ronald Araujo amid interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. As claimed by Barca Universal, the Blaugrana want at least €100 million to even consider parting ways with the Uruguay international.

As claimed by the aforementioned report, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of one of the four Barcelona captains. It has been claimed that the Bavarian giants have been in touch with the Uruguayan for quite a while now, with Tuchel personally approaching the player as well.

However, the report suggests that Araujo has no interest in a switch to the Allianz Arena and is fully focused on Xavi Hernandez's project. There is zero possibility of a deal in January but a move could, however, be on the cards in the summer.

It is claimed that Bayern Munich are prepared to splash €70 million for the Uruguay international's signature. Barcelona could reportedly be prepared to consider selling their star defender in the summer depending on how the rest of the season unfolds.

Araujo is regarded by many as one of the better defenders in world football in his age group and has been a key player for Barca under Xavi Hernandez. He is a versatile player capable of playing either as a centre-back and a right-back.

The Uruguayan joined Barcelona in 2018 from Boston River and has since made 129 senior appearances for the Spanish giants. He has so far won three trophies during his time at Camp Nou and was also named in La Liga's 'Team of the Season' last year.

Barcelona among a number of clubs chasing Liverpool midfielder's signature

Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing Thiago Alcantara back to the club in the summer. Thiago's deal with Liverpool expires this summer and he has not featured at all for the Reds this season due to injuries.

Thiago has been out with a hip injury since last April and has recently returned to training. However, Jurgen Klopp's side have seen a major overhaul in midfield in the summer meaning Thiago's place in the team does not look guaranteed.

As per Fichajes.net, Barca are keen on bringing Thiago back to Camp Nou on a free transfer this summer when the Spaniard's deal at Anfield expires. The technically gifted midfielder came through the Blaugrana's youth ranks before joining Bayern Munich and then making a switch to Liverpool.

However, the Catalan giants could reportedly face competition from Atletico Madrid for the 32-year-old's signature.