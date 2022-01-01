Barcelona declare interest in 27-year-old Manchester City star: Reports

Barcelona have identified Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte as an ideal candidate to strengthen their defense in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

Xavi is also keen to strengthen his squad in January in what will be his first transfer window as Barcelona manager. The Catalans have already signed Ferran Torres and Daniel Alves as they look to bolster their ranks for the second half of the season.

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new striker this month, but are also working on plans for the summer transfer window. The Blaugrana have reportedly identified defense as a position that needs strengthening ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

It has now emerged that Manchester City star Laporte could be an option for Barcelona in the summer. According to the aforementioned source, the La Liga giants have earmarked the 27-year-old as a potential recruit.

Barcelona are facing financial constraints at the moment. However, they hope to get a cash injection in the summer, enabling them to make a move for Manchester City centre-back Laporte.

Laporte joined Manchester City from La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao for around £58m in January 2018. While the Spain international has played 130 games for Pep Guardiola's side, there have been suggestions that he is unhappy at the club after losing his first-team place to John Stones last term.

The central defender, though, has established himself as a regular starter for the Premier League champions again this season. Laporte also has a contract with Manchester City until the summer of 2025.

Thus, the Citizens could demand a hefty sum for Lapore's sale next summer. It remains to be seen if Barcelona can meet Manchester City's asking price for the former Athletic Bilbao defender.

Barcelona could raid Manchester City for three consecutive transfer windows

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester City defender Laporte in the summer. Should they land the Spaniard, it will mean that the Catalans have raided Guardiola's side for three transfer windows in a row.

Xavi's side have acquired Torres' services from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £55m during the winter transfer window. Barcelona also lured Eric Garcia from Manchester City last summer, signing him on a free transfer.

Laporte could become the latest Manchester City star to move to the Camp Nou should Barcelona strike a deal with the Premier League champions ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

