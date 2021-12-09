Barcelona defender "unhappy" and "disillusioned" at Camp Nou under Xavi, contacts European giants for transfer - Reports

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest is unhappy at the club and is keen to join German giants Bayern Munich, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via the Sport Bible).

Sergino Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax for €21 million in 2020. The 21-year-old full-back was signed by the now departed manager Ronald Koeman.

According to the aforementioned report, Dest is disillusioned at Barcelona under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Despite being a regular in the first-team, Xavi reportedly prefers Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza and Sergi Roberto in the right-back position. Dest's competition has also increased since the arrival of Dani Alves on a free transfer.

El Nacional claims that Sergino Dest contacted Bayern Munich for a potential transfer. According to reports, the Bavarian giants are extremely interested in signing the American international and even tried to sign him before his move to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are open to selling Dest in January if they can get an offer of around €30 million.

Sergino Dest has had a decent time at Barcelona. The youngster has made 57 appearances for the Blaugrana and has contributed three goals and four assists across all competitions.

Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich

Coincidentally for Sergino Dest, Barcelona faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League in what was a must-win game for the Camp Nou outfit.

However, Barcelona suffered a 3-0 defeat in Germany which saw them get knocked out of Europe's elite competition.

Barcelona dropped down to third position in their group following SL Benfica's 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv. This means that the Catalan giants will not progress out of their group for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

Barcelona will now have to play in the Europa League.

OptaJose @OptaJose 4 - Barcelona has been knocked out from a Champions League group stage for the fourth time ever, the first one since 2000/01 when they played the UEFA Cup. New. 4 - Barcelona has been knocked out from a Champions League group stage for the fourth time ever, the first one since 2000/01 when they played the UEFA Cup. New. https://t.co/EkU4ckbjrv

Barcelona manager Xavi has demanded more from his side following their exit from the Champions League. The 41-year-old manager said:

"We always want to dominate and subdue our opponent but it was the other way around. We have to demand more from ourselves. We are Barcelona. This has to be a turning point to change the dynamics and many other things. We did not compete. This is the Champions League."

It is worth noting that the Europa League could be the way Barcelona qualify for next season's Champions League. As things stand, the Blaugrana are seventh in the La Liga standings, having amassed 23 points from 15 games.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar