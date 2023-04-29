Barcelona defender unhappy with Xavi as relationship turns sour due to failed promise: Reports

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has reportedly strained his relationship with Xavi Hernandez due to consistently finding himself playing in the right-back position.

The Frenchman left Sevilla to move to Spotify Camp Nou last summer for a fee of €55 million with add-ons. According to AS (h/t El Nacional), the club promised that he would play in the centre-back role, and not as a full-back.

However, a dearth of full-backs at Xavi's disposal has seen the Frenchman become Barcelona's first-choice right-back in recent months. He is reportedly unhappy playing down the flanks and wants to play in central defense.

Curiously, left-back Marcos Alonso has seen himself playing as a centre-back on several occasions this season. Andreas Christensen returned to the starting XI at the expense of Alonso against Real Betis earlier today (April 29).

However, Kounde found himself playing at right-back as his team recorded an impressive 4-0 La Liga win. This, of course, is not the 24-year-old's natural position and his performances in recent weeks have left a lot to be desired at times.

Barcelona are aware they need a natural right-back, with the club loaning Sergio Dest to AC Milan last summer and selling Hector Bellerin to Sporting CP in January. Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo has seemingly emerged as an option in that regard.

Xavi happy to have Ousmane Dembele available for selection at Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez claimed that Barcelona missed Ousmane Dembele during his three-month absence due to an injury.

The French winger picked up a hamstring issue in his team's 1-0 league win against Girona on January 28. He finally made his return in Barcelona's 4-0 win against Real Betis, coming on in the 73rd minute for Raphinha.

Speaking before his team's clash against Betis, Xavi said, via BarcaBlaugranes:

"We have missed Ousmane. He is the best player we have in one-on-one situations. There are few better than him. His recovery has taken longer but he is back and he is happy... It’s great news to have him available."

The 25-year-old has registered eight goals and seven assists in 29 games across competitions this season. He is expected to replace Raphinha in Xavi's starting XI in the coming weeks.

There is no real reason for the Spanish tactician to risk the former Borussia Dortmund forward unless he is fully match-fit. Barcelona, after all, are out of all cup competitions and sit 11 points clear atop the league table with just six games remaining.

