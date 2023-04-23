Barcelona star could lose his place in the starting XI with Xavi losing patience : Reports

Raphinha could reportedly lose his place as a starter in Barcelona's starting XI as Xavi Hernandez is losing patience due to the player's underwhelming displays.

As per Marca (h/t El Nacional), there is no guarantee that the Brazil international will retain his place in the starting XI once Ousmane Dembele returns from injury. The Frenchman has been sidelined with a hamstring issue he suffered in January.

According to Sky Sports, Dembele was expected to return to action for Barcelona when they faced Atletico Madrid in La Liga earlier today (April 23). However, he was left out of the matchday squad as Raphinha started down the right wing.

Dembele is likely to replace Raphinha down the right flank in the near future. The Brazilian forward has been a regular feature in the starting XI ever since the former Borussia Dortmund winger's injury.

Barca signed Raphinha for £50 million last summer but are yet to be convinced by his performances since then. They are reportedly unhappy with his lack of contribution in their 4-1 aggregate Copa del Rey semifinal defeat against Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old also drew a blank in both El Clasicos in La Liga this season, with Barca losing 3-1 in October before winning 2-1 in March. Dembele was Xavi's preferred pick down the right-hand side before his hamstring issue.

The 25-year-old featured in all but one of his team's first 29 games across competitions this season, registering eight goals and seven assists during that time. Barca fought hard to renew his deal for two more seasons last summer.

Xavi clearly trusts the French winger and there is every chance he will restore him to his starting XI when he returns from injury.

Raphinha impresses in Barcelona's 1-0 win vs Atletico Madrid

Raphinha has very little time left if he wants to convince Xavi Hernandez that he deserves to start over Ousmane Dembele on a regular basis.

Raphinha failed to score or assist in his last four games across competitions before Barcelona's 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid. He certainly made the right impression when the Catalan giants beat Los Colchoneros at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Brazilian received the ball down Barcelona's right wing in the 44th minute with his back facing centre-back Mario Hermoso. He had the awareness and the ability to find Ferran Torres with a lofted pass at the edge of the box.

The Spaniard took two touches to set up a shot and made no mistake with his finish to score the only goal of the game. Raphinha ended the game having made four key passes - the most by anyone on the pitch. He now has nine goals and 10 assists in 42 games this season.

