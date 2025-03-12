Barcelona draw up 3-man attacking shortlist as Blaugrana seek Robert Lewandowski successor: Reports

Barcelona have identified Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak, and Viktor Gyokeres as possible successors for Robert Lewandowski, according to Fichajes.net via Barca Universal. The Polish striker has been in resurgent form this season, scoring 34 goals from 39 games across competitions.

Lewandowski has already registered his best goalscoring return for the Catalans, with quite a few games still left to play this campaign. However, the veteran striker will turn 37 in August this year and his contract also runs out at the end of next season.

The LaLiga giants are already laying down succession plans for the future and have pulled up a three-man shortlist for the job. Sesko has earned rave reviews with RB Leipzig in recent times, registering 17 goals and five assists from 35 games across competitions.

His efforts have earned him admirers at Barcelona, and the player also fits the club's long-term vision. However, the 21-year-old is under contract until 2029, so prising him away won't be easy.

Meanwhile, Isak has also been on fire for Newcastle United this season, racking in 22 goals and five assists from 32 games. The 22-year-old is tied to the Magpies until 2028, which could also put him out of the Catalans' reach.

Finally, Gyokeres has also been in blistering form for Sporting, plundering 39 goals from 40 games. While he could be a fine successor for Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona will also break the bank for the player, who could cost €65-75m.

Will Barcelona sign Mohamed Salah this summer?

Mohamed Salah has offered his services to Barcelona, according to SPORT. The Egyptian superstar is one of the finest attackers in the world and is in the midst of the season of his life with Liverpool.

Salah has registered 32 goals and 22 assists from 42 games across competitions this campaign. However, the 32-year-old's contract at Anfield is all set to run out at the end of this season.

The Merseyside club remain engaged in talks for a new deal, but a breakthrough isn't in sight. The situation has added to speculation regarding Salah's future, and he has apparently decided his next destination.

The Egyptian is ready to move to Barcelona on a Bosman move at the end of this season, although the transfer won't be a straightforward affair. The Catalans are under financial distress and cannot afford to pay his reported €18m per-year wages. As such, a move will only be possible if Salah agrees to a pay cut.

