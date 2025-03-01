Barcelona draw up six-man defensive targets ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Barcelona have identified six targets for their full-back positions ahead of the summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Catalans currently have Alejandro Balde operating in the left-back role while Jules Kounde has featured at right-back.

Both players are guaranteed starters under Barca boss Hansi Flick but their backups, Gerard Martin and Hector Fort, lack experience and expertise. The German manager wants more cover on both flanks and has reportedly asked the LaLiga giants to sign a new left-back and a new right-back.

Should finances remain a constraint, Flick is willing to make do with a versatile player who is capable enough to operate in both positions. As per the aforementioned report, Barcelona have already identified three candidates for either position.

The preferred option for the left-back slot is Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, who is equally comfortable at centre-back. The Dutchman is under contract with the Eredivisie side until 2028 and has a market value of €30 million.

Also on the list is former Real Madrid youth player Alvaro Carreras, who is currently with Benfica. The Spaniard is under contract until 2029 and is likely to cost around €50 million. The Catalans are also eyeing Monaco's Caio Henrique, who could be available for just €15 million.

The LaLiga giants' options on the right are Sevilla's Juanlu Sanchez, Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz, and Monaco's Vanderson. Sanchez is expected to cost around €15 million, while Munoz could be available for €25 million. Barcelona could also move for Vanderson, who apparently has a €15 million price tag on his head.

Will Barcelona sign a new No. 9 this summer?

Jules Kounde

Barcelona have reportedly identified Alexander Isak as an option to bolster their attack this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. However, the Catalans are aware that prising him away from Newcastle United won't be a walk in the park.

The LaLiga giants are looking for a new striker this year to cover for and eventually replace the ageing Robert Lewandowski. The Polish No. 9 has been in fine form this season, registering 33 goals from 36 games across competitions.

However, Lewandowski will turn 37 at the start of the new season and Barcelona are eager to lay down succession plans. Isak has apparently been identified as the ideal candidate for the job.

However, the Magpies have no desire to let him go and are likely to demand more than €100 million for a transfer. The 25-year-old reportedly earns €18 million per year at St. James' Park and his wages could also be a problem for the Catalans.

