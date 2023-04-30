Barcelona dressing room '80% sure' of former player returning in the summer along with Lionel Messi - Reports 

The Barcelona dressing room is reportedly 80% sure that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on his way back to the club this summer along with Lionel Messi.

As reported by Joan Fontes via Barcacentre, the Blaugrana players are ready to welcome Aubameyang back to the club just one year after his exit.

It was earlier reported that the Gabon international was keen on a return to the Catalan club after enduring a season to forget at Chelsea.

The former Borussia Dortmund star joined the Blues last summer from Barcelona in a deal worth £10.3 million on transfer deadline day.

However, his move to the west London club has not worked out as he has found himself out of favor with Chelsea management.

Soon after he joined the Blues, Chelsea parted ways with Thomas Tuchel, who played a decisive role in bringing Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge, having formerly worked together at Dortmund.

The 33-year-old was not fancied by Graham Potter, who was brought in from Brighton to replace Tuchel.

The former Arsenal skipper was even left out of the Blues' Champions League squad in January.

Aubameyang has played just 923 minutes across competitions this campaign and has scored three times while producing one assist.

The striker had a short but productive spell with Barcelona prior to joining Chelsea last summer.

He signed for the Blaugrana during the winter transfer window of 2022 after being frozen out at Arsenal due to disciplinary breaches by Mikel Arteta.

During his six-month stint with the Catalan giants, he scored 13 goals and produced one assist in 24 games.

He was, however, offloaded last summer after Robert Lewandowski was signed from Bayern Munich.

Apart from Aubameyang, Lionel Messi could also be on his way back to Barcelona on a free transfer with his deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expiring this summer.

Barcelona defender unhappy with Xavi as relationship turns sour due to failed promise

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is reportedly unhappy with Xavi Hernandez due to consistently finding himself playing in an unfamiliar right-back position.

The France international joined the Catalan giants from Sevilla last summer in a deal worth 55 million with add-ons.

According to AS (h/t El Nacional), the Blaugrana promised him that he would play at centre-back, not as a right-back.

However, due to a dearth of full-back options at Xavi's disposal, he has been consistently used at right-back.

The 24-year-old is understood to be furious with Xavi Hernandez for using him in an unnatural role.

Barca are understood to be keen on signing a new right-back this summer, which could be music to Kounde's ears.

