Barcelona drop interest in £60m rated Manchester City star, want to sign his teammate instead - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly dropped their interest in Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and are instead looking to sign his teammate Ilkay Gundogan.

Both Silva and Gundogan have been strongly linked with a move to the Catalan club in recent times. However, according to a report in The Daily Star, Barcelona have accepted that they will not be able to meet a likely asking price of around £60 million for Silva.

The Catalan giants have been struggling financially for quite a while now and have reportedly given up their hopes of landing the Portugal international.

Bernardo Silva has been a long-term target for the Blaugrana and has himself made it evident in the past that he considers a move to Barcelona his dream switch.

However, he looks likely to be denied the chance to move to Camp Nou once again with the Blaugrana unable to meet his asking price.

Barcelona have reportedly switched their attention towards Manchester City skipper Ilkay Gundogan instead.

The Germany international has his current deal with the Sky Blues expiring this summer and is understood to be happy at the Etihad. However, he is believed to be seeking a two-year deal, whereas the Cityzens are only willing to offer him a one-year deal.

Barca have reportedly let the German midfielder's representatives know they are keen to bring him to the Nou Camp on a contract double the length.

Both Gundogan and Silva have been key figures behind Manchester City's success over the years.

Gundogan joined the Cityzens in 2016 from Borussia Dortmund as the first signing of Pep Guardiola and is currently their skipper.

Silva, on the other hand, made his switch to the Etihad in 2017 from AS Monaco. They have both played 291 games for the Premier League champions till date.

Manchester City willing to offer £14m-per-season offer to former Barcelona boss as Pep Guardiola's replacement

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to offer former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique £14 million per season to replace Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

According to El Chiringuito, there is a feeling among City's hierarchy that Guardiola may look to take a sabbatical from football as he did during the 2012-13 season.

Manchester City are believed to have already identified Luis Enrique as the replacement for Guardiola.

The former Barca boss has been out of management since being sacked from his position as Spain's manager after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

