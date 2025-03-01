Barcelona duo linked with surprise move to Atletico Madrid next summer as Hansi Flick plots squad clear-out: Reports

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Barcelona duo Andreas Christensen and Ferran Torres in the summer, as per Fichajes.net. The Blaugrana could look to cash in on them and Diego Simeone is keen on signing them.

Barca are looking to continue their squad overhaul under Hansi Flick in the summer of 2025. They could look to sell both Christensen and Torres as they have failed to make a big impact this season. The former has been able to make just one appearance this season, having struggled with injuries.

Christensen's contract with Barcelona expires in 2026 and it's unlikely he will be given a new contract. He joined the club as a free agent in the summer of 2022 after leaving Chelsea and has made 75 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Torres, meanwhile, joined in January 2022 from Manchester City and has registered 36 goals and 16 assists in 141 games for Barcelona. His contract expires in 2027 and the club could look to cash in on him in the summer.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone admires both players for their abilities and versatility. While Christensen can play as a centre-back and a defensive midfielder, Torres can play across the frontline. Hence, he is keen on bringing the duo in. Atletico could look to sign them on loan with a buy option or obligation.

Ferran Torres opens up on his role at Barcelona and the criticism he's faced

Ferran Torres joined Barca from Manchester City in January 2022 but has failed to become a regular starter. He has mostly been a backup to either the striker or the left winger. He has also faced plenty of criticism during his time at Barcelona but he recently said that he 'loves being hated'.

“Forwards can be the most hated or the most loved, but I sincerely love being hated because it gives you the chance to shut more mouths and to continue working and turn the situation around. When good things come, you have to enjoy them," Torres said (via Barca Blaugranes).

Torres has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 28 games across competitions for Barcelona this season but started just 10 of them. About his role as a substitute, he said:

“I don’t feel like a substitute at all. I try to take advantage of the minutes, to play useful minutes. I feel prepared for any type of situation and I face them with great enthusiasm and desire. There are no bad feelings in this team, I get along very well with Lamine, with Lewy or Raphinha. We are all united and we all row in the same direction.

“Robert is a legend. In front of me I have one of the best strikers of the last 15 years. I always say that I try to be a sponge with him to absorb everything I can. He is a reference.”

Torres could next be in action when Barcelona host Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Sunday, March 2.

