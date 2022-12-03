Barcelona establish contact with €100 million Portugal star who has impressed in the FIFA World Cup - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly established contact with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid regarding the transfer of Portuguese international Joao Felix, who has impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As per Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez views Felix as a key target for the future.

The versatile attacker, who has impressed for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup so far, is said to be valued at around €100 million by the Rojiblancos. However, Barcelona could face strong competition for Felix's signature from a number of Premier League clubs, particularly Manchester United.

Felix made his high-profile move to Atletico Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2019 for a fee of €126 million after making a strong impression at the Estádio da Luz.

However, the Portugal international has not quite been able to live up to his potential at the Wanda Metropolitano so far. He has struggled to adapt to Diego Simeone's defensive system, which does now allow him to use his natural flair and flamboyance.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK João Félix was only 6 years old when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first World Cup goal.



16 years later, they both score in the same World Cup game.



Let that longevity sink in 🤯 João Félix was only 6 years old when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first World Cup goal.16 years later, they both score in the same World Cup game.Let that longevity sink in 🤯 https://t.co/QILhhH5z2O

It was reported back in October that the versatile attacker was unhappy at Atletico Madrid and wanted a move away from the Spanish capital. Barcelona have always been admirers of the Portugal international but were not in a financial situation to be able to afford a deal to bring him to Camp Nou.

It has now been reported that the Blaugrana are willing to oblige Atletico’s demands for a €100 million fee but are looking for an initial loan deal.

The Catalan giants are said to be ready to pay around €20 million and hold the option for a permanent transfer for a sum of €70-80 million. Barcelona believe that Atletico Madrid would be happy with such an arrangement considering they are also dealing with a difficult financial situation.

Felix has scored four goals and provided three assists in 18 games across competitions for Atletico Madrid this season. The attacker has also scored once in two appearances for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 so far.

Poland and Barcelona superstar makes bold claim about France ahead of FIFA World Cup encounter

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski has stated that he believes France are stronger than Argentina ahead of Poland's 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Les Bleus. He said:

“It wasn’t a great game for us but we’ll soon forget about it – qualification is the most important thing. We will play for a place in the quarter-finals against France who are even stronger than Argentina."

"We have to learn from today’s defeat, we will definitely play better on Sunday. The game with Argentina was not a match for a goal scorer, defence was more important."

ESPN @espn THE WORLD CUP ROUND OF 16 IS SET 🤩 THE WORLD CUP ROUND OF 16 IS SET 🤩 https://t.co/AzwW4VCOLd

The Barcelona attacker led his side to the Round of 16 from Group B, which also featured Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Poland finished second behind Argentina and will be up against reigning champions France on Sunday (4 December 4) at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 3153 votes